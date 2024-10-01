ESPN BET Retail Sportsbook Unveiled at Hollywood Casino Columbus

Hollywood Casino Columbus unveiled its newly branded ESPN BET Sportsbook on Saturday, Sept. 28. The refreshed sportsbook with ESPN BET branding continues to provide customers with the ultimate sports viewing and betting experience. The opening of the ESPN BET Sportsbook furthers brand connectivity between PENN Entertainment’s (“PENN”) retail casino and online sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET Sportsbook, located right in the middle of the main casino floor, offers guests 30+ betting kiosks, 4 betting windows, and two massive TV walls for viewing of all the best games. Guests can also enjoy a new gameday menu featuring a variety of tailgate classics all football season long.

“We are incredibly excited to launch the ESPN BET Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Columbus,” said Rick Skinner, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Columbus. “This rebranding represents our commitment to offering our guests the best sports betting experience in the area by giving them access to world-class sports entertainment and exclusive content.”

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN. ESPN BET combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 19 jurisdictions, including Ohio. The ESPN BET sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Columbus is one of several branded retail locations scheduled to open across PENN properties this fall, pending applicable regulatory approvals.