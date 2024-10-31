ESPN DigitalESPN FantasyESPN MobileSocial MediaUncategorized
ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in September
For the 31st consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in September with 122.3 million unique visitors, nearly 40 million more than No. 2 Minute Media, according to recently released Comscore data.
- Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 195.8 million unique users in September, 70% of the U.S. adult population.
- The ESPN App remained No. 1 in September, reaching 29.3 million unique users, more than the next six non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category.
- The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps in September with 10.8 million unique users.
- With 686 million engagements in September, ESPN Social marked its 39th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.
