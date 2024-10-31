ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in September

For the 31st consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in September with 122.3 million unique visitors, nearly 40 million more than No. 2 Minute Media, according to recently released Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 195.8 million unique users in September, 70% of the U.S. adult population .

. The ESPN App remained No. 1 in September, reaching 29.3 million unique users, more than the next six non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category.

in September, reaching 29.3 million unique users, in the Mobile Sports App category. The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps in September with 10.8 million unique users.

among all fantasy sports apps in September with 10.8 million unique users. With 686 million engagements in September, ESPN Social marked its 39th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

