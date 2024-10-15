ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 Short “Motorcycle Mary,” Chronicling the Life of Racing Pioneer Mary McGee, to Premiere November 3 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Press Assets: Trailer | Excerpt | Film Stills | Artwork

ESPN Films announced today that “Motorcycle Mary”, as part of ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 Shorts catalog, will premiere on November 3 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will also be available to stream on ESPN+. The short documentary is directed by Haley Watson (in her directorial debut), produced by Rachel Greenwald, and executive produced by two-time Oscar® winner Ben Proudfoot and seven-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton. The film made its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

“Motorcycle Mary” tells the untold story of legendary motorsports pioneer Mary McGee a.k.a. “Motorcycle Mary”, whose racing career spanned thirty years and saw her shatter gender norms while mastering multiple racing disciplines. The documentary short will feature stunning never-before-seen archival footage and photographs from McGee’s life.

“Racing was never just about competition for me—it was about freedom, courage, and pushing myself beyond limits,” says Mary McGee. “I’m proud to share my journey in ‘Motorcycle Mary.’ I hope my story inspires women and shows that with determination, anyone can carve their own path, no matter the odds.”

Born in Alaska on the eve of World War II, McGee’s early life is riddled with fear but, with her older brother Jim’s guidance, she conquers her apprehensive nature and discovers the art of composure—a skill that serves her to take on the racetrack. Following in her brother’s footsteps, her remarkable racing odyssey begins in the world of cars, where she outshines her male competitors, only to later discover her greatest sense of freedom racing motorcycles. She was the first woman to race motorcycles in the United States. Confronted by sexism and personal tragedy, Mary perseveres, pushing herself to greater and greater heights—culminating in her most hair-raising challenge: Becoming the first person ever to solo the grueling Baja 500 on a motorcycle.

“Motorcycle Mary” is a production of Breakwater Studios.

