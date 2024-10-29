ESPN Football Island – Available Now in Fortnite

ESPN is bringing a new gaming experience to fans with its one-of-a-kind Island in Fortnite, ESPN Football Island. Available now in the popular online game by searching “ESPN” or entering Island Code 4481-0077-4190, fans can experience over-the-top action and new exciting gameplay within the new map.

Fans entering ESPN Football Island will be welcomed by ESPN SportsCenter Anchors Randy Scott and Gary Striewski, and players will also hear the announcer talents of SportsCenter & NHL Content Host Arda Öcal.

With persistent progression and exclusive island-specific unlockable cosmetics, this experience includes multiple activities, challenges, and minigames, all centered around the island’s main event – Touchdown Rush, a multiplayer competitive “Payload Push” take on football.

“At ESPN, we consistently look for ways to innovate and showcase our world-class sports storytelling,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation at ESPN. “With ESPN Football Island, we’re doing just that through engaging games on a platform we know resonates with the next generation of sports fans.”

Key Features:

Touchdown Rush: Team up with friends and enter the stadium to navigate rocky terrain, a lava moat, and the other team! Avoid getting taken out by the competition as the team tries to move a giant football downfield for a touchdown, then defend your endzone as you switch to defense.

Ocho Obstacle Sprint: Navigate a challenging obstacle course across platforms high above the arena for incredible views and rewards as you leap to the center of the Jumbotron, featuring ESPN8 The Ocho!

The Boxtagon: Enter ‘The Boxtagon’ and face off 1v1 against other players in high-intensity box fights, in collaboration with the UFC!

Minigames & Activities: Test your throwing arm with the Quarterback Challenge, launch your avatar across the arena on an ATV in Field Goal Jump, grind around the Island in Rail Race, and show off your moves in the Dance Off Zone!

Level Up to Redeem ESPN Football Store Exclusives: Earn rewards across gameplay sessions to unlock new loadouts exclusive to ESPN Football Island.

ESPN Football Island was developed in collaboration between ESPN, Disney Games, Epic Games, and developer Meta4 Interactive – using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).