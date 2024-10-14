ESPN Platforms Present Statement Showdowns in Week 8, Led by SEC on ABC Doubleheader with No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

Week 8 features a full slate of conference clashes, Top 25 tussles and statement-making matchups across ESPN platforms. More than 80 showdowns are set for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio, kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 19.

In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Georgia travels to Texas to take on the top-ranked Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe along with Katie George will announce the action from Austin, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Part of ‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ celebrating the crossover between ESPN and ABC’s coverage of college football and Formula 1 racing, this top five faceoff is also home to College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.

The ‘Third Saturday in October’ rivalry is renewed for the 107th time as No. 11 Tennessee plays host to No. 7 Alabama at 3:30 p.m. The broadcast is slated for both ABC and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling the Knoxville clash, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the headset.

At noon on ABC, No. 6 Miami hits the road to face ACC foe Louisville with Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony calling the conference clash. A trio of ranked teams host home battles also at noon Saturday, including No. 19 Missouri vs. Auburn on ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor), No. 23 Army vs. East Carolina on ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis) and No. 10 Clemson vs. Virginia on ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey).

In primetime on ESPN Saturday, the Battle for the Boot hits 70 with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the action as Arkansas faces No. 8 LSU in Fayetteville. Friday night features undefeated No. 13 BYU hosting Oklahoma State in the late-night window, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra are on the call at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms Saturday include:

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein

No. 21 SMU at Stanford | 8 p.m. | ACC Network Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle

FCS No. 1 South Dakota State at FCS No. 2 North Dakota State | 8 p.m. | ESPN2 Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman 116 th meeting of the Dakota Marker rivalry



ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 6 Miami at Louisville and No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 11 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 8 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 South Dakota, No. 6 UC Davis, No. 7 Mercer, No. 8 Southeast Missouri State, No. 10 North Dakota, No. 13 Incarnate Word, No. 14 Idaho, and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 8