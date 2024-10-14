ESPN Platforms Present Statement Showdowns in Week 8, Led by SEC on ABC Doubleheader with No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

ESPN Platforms Present Statement Showdowns in Week 8, Led by SEC on ABC Doubleheader with No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

17 hours ago

Week 8 features a full slate of conference clashes, Top 25 tussles and statement-making matchups across ESPN platforms. More than 80 showdowns are set for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio, kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 19.

In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Georgia travels to Texas to take on the top-ranked Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe along with Katie George will announce the action from Austin, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Part of ‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ celebrating the crossover between ESPN and ABC’s coverage of college football and Formula 1 racing, this top five faceoff is also home to College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.

The ‘Third Saturday in October’ rivalry is renewed for the 107th time as No. 11 Tennessee plays host to No. 7 Alabama at 3:30 p.m. The broadcast is slated for both ABC and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling the Knoxville clash, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the headset.

At noon on ABC, No. 6 Miami hits the road to face ACC foe Louisville with Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony calling the conference clash. A trio of ranked teams host home battles also at noon Saturday, including No. 19 Missouri vs. Auburn on ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor), No. 23 Army vs. East Carolina on ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis) and No. 10 Clemson vs. Virginia on ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey).

In primetime on ESPN Saturday, the Battle for the Boot hits 70 with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the action as Arkansas faces No. 8 LSU in Fayetteville. Friday night features undefeated No. 13 BYU hosting Oklahoma State in the late-night window, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra are on the call at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms Saturday include:

  • No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
  • No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
  • No. 21 SMU at Stanford | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
    • Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
  • FCS No. 1 South Dakota State at FCS No. 2 North Dakota State | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
    • Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
    • 116th meeting of the Dakota Marker rivalry

ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 6 Miami at Louisville and No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 11 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 8 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 South Dakota, No. 6 UC Davis, No. 7 Mercer, No. 8 Southeast Missouri State, No. 10 North Dakota, No. 13 Incarnate Word, No. 14 Idaho, and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 8

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Oct 15 7:30 p.m. Troy at South Alabama
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State
Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly		 ESPNU
Wed, Oct 16 7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Sam Houston
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 17 7 p.m. Georgia State at Marshall
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Fri, Oct 18 7 p.m. Florida State at Duke
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Brown at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
10:15 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 19 Noon No. 6 Miami at Louisville
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Stormy Buonantony		 ABC/ESPN+
Noon Auburn at No. 19 Missouri
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
Noon East Carolina at No. 23 Army
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Louisiana at Coastal Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Noon Virginia at No. 10 Clemson
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
Noon Arizona State at Cincinnati
Shawn Kenney, Max Starks, Shane Sparks		 ESPN+
Noon Holy Cross at Harvard ESPN+
Noon Lehigh at Yale ESPN+
Noon Northwestern State at Nicholls ESPN+
Noon Stonehill at Merrimack ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Sacred Heart at Lafayette ESPN+
12:45 p.m. South Carolina at Oklahoma
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Georgetown at Colgate ESPN+
1 p.m. Cornell at Bucknell ESPN+
1 p.m. Drake at Presbyterian ESPN+
1 p.m. Central Connecticut at Dartmouth ESPN+
1 p.m. Columbia at Pennsylvania ESPN+
1 p.m. Miles College (Ala.) at Clark Atlanta ESPN+
1 p.m. Stetson at Davidson ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Wofford at Chattanooga ESPN+
1:30 p.m. The Citadel at VMI ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb ESPN+
  2 p.m. Tulsa at Temple
Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Northern Iowa at North Dakota ESPN+
2 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Valparaiso ESPN+
2 p.m. Western Carolina at Furman ESPN+
2 p.m. Shorter at West Georgia ESPN+
2 p.m. Fort Valley State at South Carolina State ESPN+
3 p.m. Illinois State at Murray State ESPN+
3 p.m. Indiana State at Missouri State ESPN+
3 p.m. Mercer at Samford ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.)
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Florida A&M at Jackson State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. NC State at California
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Houston at Kansas
Mark Neely, Todd Doxson, Kelly Crull		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. UAB at South Florida
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Rice at Tulane
James Westling, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at UTSA
Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Kent State at Bowling Green
Jim Barbar, Randy Buffington		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Buffalo
Anthony Lima, Jerod Cherry		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio)
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Toledo at Northern Illinois
Mike Couzens, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Texas State at Old Dominion ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Tennessee State at Howard ESPN+
4 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tech
Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
4 p.m. James Madison at Georgia Southern ESPN+
4 p.m. Cal Poly at Idaho ESPN+
4 p.m. Idaho State at Northern Arizona ESPN+
4 p.m. Montana State at Portland State ESPN+
4 p.m. Taylor University at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+
4 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern ESPN+
4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois ESPN+
4 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Abilene Christian ESPN+
4 p.m. Austin Peay at Utah Tech ESPN+
4:15 p.m. No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein		 SEC Network
4:30 p.m. Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce ESPN+
5 p.m. McNeese at Incarnate Word ESPN+
5 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana ESPN+
5 p.m. Marist at San Diego ESPN+
6 p.m. South Dakota at Youngstown State ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 8 LSU at Arkansas
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Ball State at Vanderbilt
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle, Erin Summers		 ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. Arkansas State at Southern Miss ESPN+
7 p.m. UC Davis at Eastern Washington ESPN+
7 p.m. Benedict at Allen ESPN+
7 p.m. Alcorn State at Southern ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Katie George		 ABC/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. North Texas at Memphis
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert		 ESPNU
7:45 p.m. Kentucky at Florida
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Marilyn Payne		 SEC Network
8 p.m. South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
8 p.m. No. 21 SMU at Stanford
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
9 p.m. Weber State at Sacramento State ESPN+
10:30 p.m. TCU at Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Sherree Burruss		 ESPN

 

