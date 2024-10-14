ESPN Platforms Present Statement Showdowns in Week 8, Led by SEC on ABC Doubleheader with No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee
Week 8 features a full slate of conference clashes, Top 25 tussles and statement-making matchups across ESPN platforms. More than 80 showdowns are set for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio, kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 19.
In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Georgia travels to Texas to take on the top-ranked Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe along with Katie George will announce the action from Austin, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Part of ‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ celebrating the crossover between ESPN and ABC’s coverage of college football and Formula 1 racing, this top five faceoff is also home to College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.
The ‘Third Saturday in October’ rivalry is renewed for the 107th time as No. 11 Tennessee plays host to No. 7 Alabama at 3:30 p.m. The broadcast is slated for both ABC and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling the Knoxville clash, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the headset.
At noon on ABC, No. 6 Miami hits the road to face ACC foe Louisville with Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony calling the conference clash. A trio of ranked teams host home battles also at noon Saturday, including No. 19 Missouri vs. Auburn on ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor), No. 23 Army vs. East Carolina on ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis) and No. 10 Clemson vs. Virginia on ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey).
In primetime on ESPN Saturday, the Battle for the Boot hits 70 with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the action as Arkansas faces No. 8 LSU in Fayetteville. Friday night features undefeated No. 13 BYU hosting Oklahoma State in the late-night window, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra are on the call at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms Saturday include:
- No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
- No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
- No. 21 SMU at Stanford | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
- FCS No. 1 South Dakota State at FCS No. 2 North Dakota State | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
- Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
- 116th meeting of the Dakota Marker rivalry
ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, No. 6 Miami at Louisville and No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 11 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 8 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 South Dakota, No. 6 UC Davis, No. 7 Mercer, No. 8 Southeast Missouri State, No. 10 North Dakota, No. 13 Incarnate Word, No. 14 Idaho, and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 8
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Oct 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Troy at South Alabama
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State
Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 16
|7 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Sam Houston
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 17
|7 p.m.
|Georgia State at Marshall
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 18
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Duke
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|10:15 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 19
|Noon
|No. 6 Miami at Louisville
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Stormy Buonantony
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|Auburn at No. 19 Missouri
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|Noon
|East Carolina at No. 23 Army
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Louisiana at Coastal Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Virginia at No. 10 Clemson
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Arizona State at Cincinnati
Shawn Kenney, Max Starks, Shane Sparks
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Harvard
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lehigh at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Northwestern State at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Stonehill at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|South Carolina at Oklahoma
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Georgetown at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Cornell at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Drake at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Columbia at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Miles College (Ala.) at Clark Atlanta
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Stetson at Davidson
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Wofford at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|The Citadel at VMI
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tulsa at Temple
Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Furman
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Shorter at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Illinois State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Indiana State at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Mercer at Samford
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.)
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Jackson State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|NC State at California
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Houston at Kansas
Mark Neely, Todd Doxson, Kelly Crull
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UAB at South Florida
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Rice at Tulane
James Westling, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at UTSA
Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Bowling Green
Jim Barbar, Randy Buffington
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Buffalo
Anthony Lima, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Ohio at Miami (Ohio)
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Toledo at Northern Illinois
Mike Couzens, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Howard
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas Tech
Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|James Madison at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Idaho State at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Montana State at Portland State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Taylor University at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|McNeese at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Marist at San Diego
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|South Dakota at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 LSU at Arkansas
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Vanderbilt
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle, Erin Summers
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UC Davis at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Benedict at Allen
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Southern
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|North Texas at Memphis
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert
|ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Marilyn Payne
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 21 SMU at Stanford
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Weber State at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|TCU at Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Sherree Burruss
|ESPN