ESPN Re-signs NFL Analyst Andrew Hawkins

Continues on NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter & ESPN Digital Shows

ESPN has re-signed former NFL wide receiver Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins. The six-year NFL veteran will continue to bring his insightful and entertaining NFL analysis to ESPN’s daytime lineup throughout the year including on NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and various ESPN digital shows.

During the NFL season, Hawkins can be seen primarily on Tuesday and Wednesdays, appearing on NFL Live (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) on both days and on Get Up on Wednesdays. Hawkins will join First Take, SportsCenter and ESPN digital shows sporadically throughout the week.

In 2018, Hawkins began his media career at ESPN, becoming one of the founding anchors of the two-time Sports Emmy Award-nominated SportsCenter on Snapchat. In 2021, while an analyst at the NFL Network, Hawkins was nominated for a Sports Emmys for Outstanding Emerging On-Air Talent and Best Digital Innovation.

Hawkins has written and produced award-winning comedy content for NFL Media (Shorty Award 2021) and was the Executive Producer of Hair Love, which won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short. Hawkins has also served as on-air talent for Roku (Roku Recommends), Discovery (Dodgeball Thunderdome), Amazon (NFL Next), NFL Media, and the DraftKings Network.

Hawkins signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011 before continuing his career with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. In Cleveland and Cincinnati, Hawkins served as a team captain. Hawkins also played two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

In 2017, while still playing in the NFL, Hawkins graduated from Columbia University with a master’s degree in sports management from the School of Professional Studies.