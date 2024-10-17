ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extensions with Several Key Basketball Commentators

ESPN today announced it has reached multi-year extensions with several key basketball commentators ahead of the NBA regular season and amidst the WNBA Finals.

Chiney Ogwumike , who made history by serving as a full-time analyst and a full-time professional athlete simultaneously, has expanded her role in recent years to include studio analysis for the NBA, WNBA and Women’s College Basketball. Ogwumike regularly appears on ESPN NBA Countdown , NBA Today , WNBA Countdown , NCAA Championship in The Studio as well as Get Up , First Take and SportsCenter . Ogwumike has also added hosting responsibilities on NBA Today during select days.

Kendrick Perkins has continued to expand his role and presence across ESPN platforms since joining in 2019. The former NBA Champion has become a fixture on ESPN NBA Countdown and he will now also appear on ABC editions of NBA Countdown throughout the season. Perkins is also an analyst on NBA Today and a frequent guest on Get Up , First Take , SportsCenter and Hoop Streams .

Tim Legler will expand his role as part of his extension by serving as an ESPN NBA game analyst. Legler has previously called NBA games on ESPN Radio . The 10-year NBA veteran joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, Legler has been one of ESPN's most consistent NBA voices as a studio analyst, regularly appearing on SportsCenter , including SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt , and more recently Get Up .

Monica McNutt has also reached a multi-year extension with ESPN. McNutt continues to expand her role by appearing on NBA and WNBA live event and studio coverage. McNutt is a WNBA game analyst as well as a WNBA Countdown studio analyst. She makes regular appearances on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, Hoop Streams and WNBA game and studio coverage. She is also one of ESPN's NBA sideline reporters.

In addition, ESPN recently announced the signing of Shams Charania as its new Senior NBA Insider, as well as Michael C. Wright who returns to ESPN as its San Antonio Spurs reporter. For more information on ESPN’s NBA coverage plans for the 2024-25 season, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

