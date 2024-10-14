‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ Weekend: A Fusion of College Football and Formula 1 in Austin; College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, SportsCenter, Good Morning America, The Elle Duncan Show and ESPN Radio to be on-site

ESPN is set to host an unforgettable experience in Austin, Texas, uniting college football and Formula 1 fans from Oct. 17-20.

Centered around Week 8’s top-10 matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia, and the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), ‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ will feature on-site broadcasts from a range of ESPN and ABC programming and event activations throughout the action-packed weekend.

Shows on-site include: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, SportsCenter, Good Morning America, The Elle Duncan Show, and ESPN Deportes’ Ahora o Nunca.

“The ‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ is a perfect example of our unparalleled ability to bring together and create unforgettable sports moments infused with pop culture,” said Tina Thornton, EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing at ESPN. “As the home of F1 and college football, we’ll connect and engage fan bases across these sports, expanding audiences through the powerful lens of ESPN and The Walt Disney Company.”

‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ programming and marketing highlights:

Programming Schedule:

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live at 9 a.m. ET on Saturda y from the University of Texas.

Editions of SportsCenter will air live from the COTA set on Friday (2 p.m. ET) and Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, with Friday’s 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter live from the University of Texas.

ABC’s Good Morning America reporter Ashan Singh will report from Austin on Friday, featuring additional GMA reporting from Elle Duncan on Saturday and Laurence Edmonson on Sunday.

The Elle Duncan Show will be on-site from COTA with episodes dropping Friday and Mon day, featuring interviews with F1 drivers and special segments. Legendary motorsports pioneer Mary McGee to be a special guest, with others potentially joining during the weekend.

Ahora o Nunca will broadcast live from COTA on Friday from 5-7 p.m. ET.



ESPN Radio CFB Tailgate will be live from Austin between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The hosts will be stationed at the heart of the most vibrant tailgating scenes, bringing listeners access to the excitement leading up to kickoff. The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and more.

Activations & Events:

Quavo’s Musical Integration: GRAMMY-nominated artist Quavo will be on-site for various college football and F1 integrations, including garage tours, hot laps, and appearances across ESPN programming. He will be featured in a custom game open for Georgia vs. Texas and throughout promotional content.

On-Site Fan Experiences: Fans can enjoy F1 car displays at COTA and the University of Texas, as well as fan giveaways at both College GameDay and ESPN’s Turn 1 set at COTA.

Cosm x College Football: Cosm , the new, immersive entertainment experience that offers fans a front row seat to watch live sports and events in an innovative way, will feature the Georgia-Texas game within its Dallas venue.

F1 Race x Times Square: For the first time ever, the F1 United States Grand Prix at COTA race will air on the ABC SuperSign in Times Square in New York City. The race begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch Party: F1 Arcade Boston is hosting a watch party for the F1 race Sunday. ESPN will have a fan cam on location in Boston and the crowd will be included within the digital pre-show coverage from Austin. A ESPN host will also be on-site at F1 Arcade.

Texas Business of Sports Summit 2024: ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus and popular on-air voices Rece Davis , Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi are scheduled to participate in the Texas Business of Sports Summit 2024 on Friday, Oct. 18, during ‘ESPN Texas Takeover’ weekend. Hosted by The University of Texas at Austin, the premier event of the Texas Business of Sports Institute brings together some of the most forward-thinking minds at the intersection of leadership and sports.