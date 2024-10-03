ESPN to Air 15 Years of 30 for 30 Special on October 6, Celebrating Iconic Documentary Series

ESPN is set to broadcast 15 Years of 30 for 30, a special one-hour presentation honoring 15 years of the award-winning documentary series, 30 for 30. The special–which premieres on October 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following the linear airing–will feature a countdown of the top films that have defined the groundbreaking series since its inception in 2009.

Hosted by acclaimed comedian and Emmy® Award nominee Roy Wood Jr., the celebratory program will revisit some of the most impactful and beloved films from the series. It will also include interviews with co-creators and original executive producers Bill Simmons, Connor Schell, and John Dahl, along with acclaimed directors and contributors including Michael Bonfiglio, Nanette Burstein, Billy Corben, Marcus Dupree, Jason Hehir, Jonathan Hock, Steve James, Rory Karpf, Barbara Kopple, Kristen Lappas, Bao Nguyen, Stanley Nelson Jr., and Ken Rodgers.

Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films and 30 for 30, reflected on the milestone: “Over the past 15 years, 30 for 30 has become synonymous with powerful, compelling storytelling that transcends sports. Each film offers a unique lens into moments that resonate culturally and emotionally, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this legacy. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of sports documentaries for many years to come.”

Directed by Gentry Kirby and produced by ESPN Films, the broadcast promises to offer a nostalgic yet fresh look at the series that has transformed sports storytelling. Viewers can expect engaging commentary from filmmakers who helped shape the 30 for 30 legacy, reflecting on the series’ cultural significance, as well as the personal and professional impact of these films.

