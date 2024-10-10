ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Continues West Coast Swing with Week 7 Trip to Oregon

College football’s premier pregame show heads to Oregon ahead of the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship rematch against Ohio State

Week 7 Special Guests: Head coaches Dan Lanning (Oregon) joins on set while Colorado HC Deion Sanders joins remotely; actress and Oregon alum Kaitlin Olson set as the celebrity guest picker

Fans arriving early will have the chance to win prizes including an Xbox console, exclusive t-shirts, free breakfast and the chance to enter to be picked for Pat McAfee’s kicking contest for the opportunity to win $80,000 of Pat’s money

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Eugene, Ore., ahead of the Week 7 top-3 showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon. The premier college football pregame show will originate from Memorial Quad on Oregon’s campus from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN & ESPNU ahead of the rematch of the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Saturday’s visit will mark the 12th time the Ducks have hosted GameDay and their 30th appearance on the show. Oregon has gone 8-3 in their previous 11 times hosting the show. Ohio State will make its 60th appearance on the show – the first team to reach that milestone. This is the first time the Buckeyes will be featured in a top-three regular season matchup on College GameDay against a team other than Michigan since 2006.

Host Rece Davis is at the helm for his 10th season, joined at the desk this week by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast.

College GameDay continues its record start on pace for its best season ever. The show’s first-time trip to Cal for the Week 6 episode averaged 2.0 million viewers with a peak of 2.5 million viewers.

On Site in Oregon

Fans arriving early will have the chance to receive free breakfast and win prizes including an Xbox console that will be given away before the start of the show. Exclusive t-shirts will also be available for the first 800 fans.

Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – Returning for its second season, GameDay will offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, they will be awarded $80,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found here.

The show and offerings are free for fans and early arrival is encouraged for these exclusive offers.

Show Highlights & Guests

Coaches on GameDay – Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will join the crew live on set while Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will appear from Boulder, Colo., ahead of the Buffs’ matchup with Kansas State (10:15 p.m., ESPN).

Oregon head coach will join the crew live on set while Colorado head coach will appear from Boulder, Colo., ahead of the Buffs’ matchup with Kansas State (10:15 p.m., ESPN). Coach’s Film Room – Saban takes fans inside his film room to break down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman frontrunner-season.

Saban takes fans inside his film room to break down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman frontrunner-season. Guest picker – Emmy-nominated actress and Oregon alum Kaitlin Olson returns to Eugene for her first appearance as a GameDay celebrity guest picker.

Features:

Family First – The one constant in Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s coaching career – a journey that has taken him all over the country, spanning four time zones and seven zip codes, has been his wife, Sauphia. But it was a stop in Memphis that he says changed his mindset and their lives forever. Jen Lada

– The one constant in Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s coaching career – a journey that has taken him all over the country, spanning four time zones and seven zip codes, has been his wife, Sauphia. But it was a stop in Memphis that he says changed his mindset and their lives forever. You’ve Got to Have Faith – Jake Retzlaff has led BYU to a 5-0 start, emerging as the unlikely face of the program. The story of how the Mormon-based school has embraced its first Jewish quarterback comes back to one unifying purpose: Faith. Andrea Adelson

– Jake Retzlaff has led BYU to a 5-0 start, emerging as the unlikely face of the program. The story of how the Mormon-based school has embraced its first Jewish quarterback comes back to one unifying purpose: Faith. Diego and the ‘Dores – From third-string junior-college quarterback to SEC starter and Alabama slayer, Diego Pavia says he has been doubted every step of the way. But now with classmates shouting his name on the way to class, he has become Vanderbilt’s big man on campus, and as he will tell you, it’s just the beginning for him and his Vandy team.

– From third-string junior-college quarterback to SEC starter and Alabama slayer, Diego Pavia says he has been doubted every step of the way. But now with classmates shouting his name on the way to class, he has become Vanderbilt’s big man on campus, and as he will tell you, it’s just the beginning for him and his Vandy team. House of Horrors – Halloween may have come early for many college football fans last week, watching their teams get upended and upset. The College Football House of Horrors is open for business and is showing no signs of shutting down. Ryan McGee

ESPN's Expansive Digital Coverage



ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, continues the west coast road trip with hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. live from Oregon for Week 7. The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:20 a.m. weekly.

