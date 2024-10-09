ESPN’s Monday Night Football Draws Nearly 16 Million Viewers for Saints-Chiefs

Monday Night Football ’s Most-Viewed ESPN/ESPN2 (Non-ABC Simulcast) Telecast in 50+ Games and Fourth Best in 130+ Games



Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Earns 1.4 Million Viewers, Show’s Highest Viewership in Last Seven Episodes

Monday Night Countdown Up 6% Year-Over-Year

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 5 matchup (October 7, 8:15 p.m. ET) drew nearly 16 million viewers, ESPN’s most-watched MNF game – which was not simulcast on ABC – since November of the 2019 season (50+ games). Dating back to 2015 and accounting for the last 10 seasons (2015-24), the Saints-Chiefs clash is the fourth-most-watched Monday Night Football game which was not simulcast on ABC (135+ games).

The audience of 15,910,000 for Saints-Chiefs (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes) bested the audience of Monday Night Football’s 2022 Week 5 Raiders-Chiefs game (15,888,000 viewers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes), which also was not simulcast on ABC and represented ESPN’s most-watched, non-ABC simulcast game since Nov. 2019 prior to this week.

Excluding the audience from ESPN Deportes from all audiences mentioned above, Saints-Chiefs superlatives all remain true.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Continues to Grow Audience in 2024 Season

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli delivered 1.4 million viewers (ESPN2), the show’s best audience in its last seven episodes, dating back to the 2023 Eagles-Chiefs matchup. This season, the show has increased its audience each of its three episodes (Weeks 1, 2 and 5).

Monday Night Countdown Sees Jump from Week 1

Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 6% from its Week 5 edition in 2023.

