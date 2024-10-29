Formula 1 on ESPN Viewership Notes after Mexico City Grand Prix

ABC’s live telecast of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, October 27, attracted an average audience of 1.4 million viewers for the race-only portion of the telecast (4-5:45 p.m. ET), with a peak of 1.6 million.

The 2024 audience was the second-highest viewership for the race on record and nearly identical (down 3 percent) to last year’s record audience.

ESPNPR issued this social post today:

https://x.com/ESPNPR/status/1851300902302597551

Through 20 of 24 races, the 2024 F1 season is averaging 1.12 million viewers per race across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, up over the 2023 F1 full season average (1.1M).

The next race is the Formula 1 Sau Paolo Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 3. The race will air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+ in the United States – coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. ET with Grand Prix Sunday with the race starting at noon.

The Brazil race coverage also will include the return of the “F1 Kids” alternate telecast on ESPNU and two alternate streams on ESPN+ (onboard cameras and track position views).

Some key points from the 2024 season so far:

Five races this year have set event viewership records (Miami, Monaco, Canada, British and most recently, Italian).

The Miami Grand Prix in early May, airing on ABC, set the all-time U.S. television F1 record for a live telecast with 3.1 million average viewers.

During one point in the season, five consecutive races had year-over-year viewership gains: Japan, Miami, Monaco, Canada and Spain. (China and Imola were not run in 2023).

Nine races this season have seen year-over-year viewership gains over 2023 (Japan, Miami, Monaco, Canada, Spain, British, Hungary, Dutch, Italian).

Remaining Races – 2024 Formula 1 World Championship Calendar

Date Location Race Time (ET)* Platform(s) Nov. 3 Brazil 11:55 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Nov. 24 United States (Las Vegas) 12:55 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Dec. 1 Qatar 10:55 a.m. ESPN2 Dec. 8 Abu Dhabi 7:55 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+

* all race day coverage also includes Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show. ESPN platforms also carry live coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions as well as F1 Sprint races and other pre and post-race programs.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]