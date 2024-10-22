Formula 1 on ESPN Viewership Notes after U.S. Grand Prix

ABC’s live telecast of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 20, attracted an average audience of 1.3 million viewers for the race-only portion of the telecast (3-5 p.m. ET), with a peak of 1.5 million from 4:40-4:45 p.m. ET. Viewership was up from 1.2 million for last year’s race.

The 2024 audience tied 2022 for the second-highest viewership for the race since F1 returned to ESPN in 2018. The highest was an average of 1.4 million for the 2021 event.

Through 19 races, the 2024 F1 season is averaging 1.2 million viewers per race across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, up over the 2023 F1 full season average (1.1M).

The next race is the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 27. The race will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+ in the United States – coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET with Grand Prix Sunday with the race starting at 4 p.m.

Some key points from the 2024 season so far:

Five races this year have set event viewership records (Miami, Monaco, Canada, British and most recently, Italian).

The Miami Grand Prix in early May, airing on ABC, set the all-time U.S. television F1 record for a live telecast with 3.1 million average viewers.

During one point in the season, five consecutive races had year-over-year viewership gains: Japan, Miami, Monaco, Canada and Spain. (China and Imola were not run in 2023).

Nine races this season have seen year-over-year viewership gains over 2023 (Japan, Miami, Monaco, Canada, Spain, British, Hungary, Dutch, Italian).

Remaining Races – 2024 Formula 1 World Championship Calendar

Date Location Race Time (ET)* Platform(s) Oct. 27 Mexico 3:55 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Nov. 3 Brazil 11:55 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Nov. 24 United States (Las Vegas) 12:55 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Dec. 1 Qatar 10:55 a.m. ESPN2 Dec. 8 Abu Dhabi 7:55 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+

* all race day coverage also includes Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show. ESPN platforms also carry live coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions as well as F1 Sprint races and other pre and post-race programs.

