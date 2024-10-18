Gotham FC-Orlando Pride in Marquee NWSL Game, LALIGA, and Bundesliga on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

NWSL: Showdown between No. 1 Orlando Pride and No. 3 Gotham FC Sunday on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

In a matchup of NWSL’s top-three teams, No. 1 Orlando Pride travels to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey to face No. 3 Gotham FC on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Highlights:

Orlando Pride features NWSL’s second-leading scorer Barbara Banda, who has 13 goals in 18 matches.

Two-time Olympic medalist Rose Lavell headlines a team consisting of U.S. Women’s National Team standouts at Gotham FC.

Commentators: Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English) and Cristina Alexander, Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match. Ahora o Nunca coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes and postgame coverage will start immediately following the game.

Top Matchday 10 Matchups in LALIGA: Barcelona-Sevilla, Celta de Vigo-Real Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Second-ranked Real Madrid, led by Mbappé and Vini Jr., travel to Estadio Abanca-Balaídos to face forward Borja Iglesias and Celta de Vigo on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match, with reporter Sid Lowe from the match site. ESPN FC and Fuera De Juego coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage starts immediately following the match.

On Sunday, first-ranked FC Barcelona, led by strikers Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, host Sevilla at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporter Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens reporting from site. ESPN FC pregame coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ will countdown to the 258th Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico on Saturday, Oct. 26. Postgame coverage will start immediately following the game on ESPN+.

LALIGA – Matchday 10 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Oct. 18 3 p.m. Alavés vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct. 19 8 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Osasuna vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Girona vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct. 20 8 a.m. Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München Exclusively on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 7 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top-three teams – first-ranked FC Bayern München and second-ranked Eintracht Frankfurt live from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) will call the match, with ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno providing analysis in the studio.

Today, Niklas Süle and Borussia Dortmund look to score and regain momentum following a loss to Union Berlin as they host St. Pauli at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, and Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Oct. 18 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 19 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 20 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar-PSV on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET

First-ranked PSV Eindhoven – the only team in the league with an unblemished record this season – travels to AFAS Stadion to take on AZ Alkmaar, Saturdayat 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 8 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Oct. 19 12:45 p.m. AZ vs. PSV ESPN+ 2 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 3 p.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 20 8:30 a.m. Heracles Almelo vs. Ajax ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

