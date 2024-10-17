Monday Night Football Week 7 Brings Fans Two Games, Including an ESPN+ Exclusive and More than Four Hours of Continuous NFL Game Action

Traditional Monday Night Football Game on ESPN and ABC Begins at 8:15 p.m. ET Featuring Ravens at Buccaneers

First Ever ESPN+ Exclusive Monday Night Football Game Features Chargers at Cardinals at 9 p.m. ET

Buck, Aikman, Rutledge to Call Baltimore and Tampa Bay; Fowler, Riddick, Orlovsky, McGrath Cover Los Angeles and Arizona

ESPN’s Monday Night Football will present two games in Week 7 (Monday, October 21) across five platforms, including for the first time, a Monday Night Football game exclusively on ESPN+.

At Monday Night Football’s traditional time (8:15 p.m. ET), ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will feature the Baltimore Ravens at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium. Then, with a special kick off at 9 p.m., ESPN+ will exclusively stream the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium. In totality, fans will have more than four hours of NFL action, including more than two hours with multiple games playing simultaneously.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will head south to Tampa Bay for Ravens-Buccaneers, while, out in the desert, Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick will be on the Chargers-Cardinals call.

Laura Rutledge will serve as the sideline reporter with Buck and Aikman, as Lisa Salters attends to a personal matter. Molly McGrath will work with Fowler, Orlovsky, and Riddick, replacing Rutledge.

Rules analysts Russell Yurk and Jerry Bergman will also be onsite with their respective crews.

Please note: Chargers-Cardinals will be available on a local broadcast station in the Arizona and Los Angeles market.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will add to the night, with the alternate telecast (8:15 p.m., ESPN2) primarily focused on Ravens-Buccaneers. The show’s approach will follow the below format:

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, available on both ESPN2 and ESPN+.

During the entirety of the Ravens-Buccaneers game, Peyton and Eli will approach the show as they typically do, following the Ravens-Buccaneers game in its entirety.

Outside of creating awareness the game has started, live action of Chargers-Cardinals is not expected to be shown. Periodic highlights may air based on game situation and circumstances.

Following the conclusion of Ravens-Buccaneers, Peyton and Eli will conclude on ESPN2 and will continue on ESPN+. At that point, the brothers will turn their focus to remainder of the Chargers-Cardinals game.

ESPN NFL Studio Programming Surrounds Week 7

Four hours of dedicated NFL studio show programming on Monday will get fans ready for all the Monday Night Football action with NFL Live (3-5 p.m., ESPN) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m., ESPN) dissecting both upcoming games and recapping Sunday’s play. Both shows will originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

Before the Week 7 Sunday slate of games commence, Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m., ESPN) will preview all the action while on Sunday evening, fans can re-live Sunday afternoon’s action with NFL PrimeTime, exclusively on ESPN+ (7:30 p.m.).

Beginning on Friday, a new episode of The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, analyzing the matchup between the Ravens and Buccaneers, will be available on ESPN+. Additionally, NFL Matchup will air on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. on ESPN2 and stream on-demand on ESPN+.

Third Exclusive NFL Game on ESPN+

The exclusive ESPN+ Monday Night Football game continues an annual occurrence for the platform. Prior to this year, in 2022 and 2023 the exclusive ESPN+ game was part of the NFL’s International Series.