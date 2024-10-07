NHL Action Returns Tuesday with Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+

St. Louis Blues Open Season at Seattle Kraken at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Florida Panthers Raise Championship Banner in Season Opener Against Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club Makes Franchise Debut Hosting the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard at 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

The Point Returns Tuesday at 4 p.m. Live from Salt Lake City on ESPN and ESPN+

Exclusive Game Action Continues October 10 with an ESPN+/Hulu Doubleheader featuring the Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks; Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes October 11 on ESPN+/Hulu

34 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week Including the Utah Hockey Club

The puck drops on the NHL 2024-25 season on Tuesday, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.

The St. Louis Blues and newly-signed forward Dylan Holloway aim to make a splash in the season opener as they travel to Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken and center Matty Beniers, who inked a seven-year contract extension this offseason, and new addition Chandler Stephenson at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers with Sam Reinhart and Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov host the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak at 7 p.m. in a second round playoff rematch, after being eliminated by the Panthers the previous two postseasons. Prior to the game, the Panthers will see their first championship banner raised at Amerant Bank Arena during the Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

Following at 10 p.m., the highly-anticipated debut of the Utah Hockey Club takes place in front of the home crowd at the Delta Center with Logan Cooley and newly-acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev as they face off against the Chicago Blackhawksand Connor Bedard – last year’s Calder Memorial Trophy winner – to close out the night.

In a first for ESPN, analyst Ray Ferraro will be on the call for two games opening night, beginning with the Blues-Kraken, then traveling to the nightcap game to call the Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, ahead of the season-opening tripleheader. Steve Levy hosts this week’s show live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City from a GameDay-style atmosphere and will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. Interviews will include NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Utah Hockey Club Owner Ryan Smith. The weekly studio show will again surround ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games, including in-depth analysis of key matchups, league trends, dynamic feature stories and hockey lifestyle coverage.

All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, in the first ESPN+/Hulu exclusive games of the season, former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Jonathan Marchessault make their Nashville Predators debut, when they host the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson at 8 p.m. ET. Following at 10:30 p.m., 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini makes his debut with the San Jose Sharks as they host the Blues and new defenseman Philip Broberg at the SAP Center.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]