NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns: All 32 Teams in Continuous Action on Tuesday Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+

Exclusive ESPN Tripleheader: Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Headline a Special Night of Hockey Beginning at 6 p.m. ET

NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Hosted by John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban beginning at 7 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+ and 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

The Point Continues Tuesday with NHL Frozen Frenzy Preview at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Exclusive Game Action Continues Oct. 25 in Primetime Between Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Next week, a rare NHL Frozen Frenzy occurs on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with all 32 teams in action, led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader beginning at 6 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+) featuring the Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights at 11 p.m. ET.

The additional 13 Tuesday night Frozen Frenzy games are available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (available to all ESPN+ subscribers) – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night.

With every team on the ice, the NHL Frozen Frenzy will be highlighted with a live, whip-around, look-in studio show hosted by John Buccigross and analysts Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban – showcasing the best plays, hits, goals and moments of the night – from 7-8 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+ and then 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for a combined 5 hours of non-stop NHL coverage.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, October 22 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban cover top storylines from around the league. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal 7-8 p.m. 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ ESPN2, ESPN+ NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Presented by AstraZeneca Host John Buccigross alongside analysts Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban host a five-hour, whip-around show during Frozen Frenzy to capture the best goals, hits and plays of the night. Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban 8:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal 11 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Stormy Buonantony Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal Friday, October 25 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]