NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns: All 32 Teams in Continuous Action on Tuesday Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Exclusive ESPN Tripleheader: Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Headline a Special Night of Hockey Beginning at 6 p.m. ET
- NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Hosted by John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban beginning at 7 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+ and 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+
- The Point Continues Tuesday with NHL Frozen Frenzy Preview at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Exclusive Game Action Continues Oct. 25 in Primetime Between Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
- 42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
Next week, a rare NHL Frozen Frenzy occurs on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with all 32 teams in action, led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader beginning at 6 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+) featuring the Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights at 11 p.m. ET.
The additional 13 Tuesday night Frozen Frenzy games are available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (available to all ESPN+ subscribers) – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night.
With every team on the ice, the NHL Frozen Frenzy will be highlighted with a live, whip-around, look-in studio show hosted by John Buccigross and analysts Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban – showcasing the best plays, hits, goals and moments of the night – from 7-8 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+ and then 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for a combined 5 hours of non-stop NHL coverage.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, October 22
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|6 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal
|7-8 p.m.
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|ESPN+
ESPN2, ESPN+
|NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Presented by AstraZeneca
Host John Buccigross alongside analysts Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban host a five-hour, whip-around show during Frozen Frenzy to capture the best goals, hits and plays of the night.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal
|11 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Stormy Buonantony
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal
|Friday, October 25
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
