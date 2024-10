SEC Network Reveals 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball Schedule

SEC Network features 106 men’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 campaign

SEC play set to begin Jan. 4 with five consecutive games on the network

SEC Network (SECN) is set to showcase a massive 106 men’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 season. The season tips off on the network on Nov. 4, with the preseason No. 21 Florida Gators taking on the South Florida Bulls in Jacksonville, Fla.

Conference play begins Jan. 4, at noon ET with over 10 straight hours of coverage on SECN. Georgia at No. 20 Ole Miss starts the day at noon, followed by South Carolina at Mississippi State (2 p.m.), Missouri at No. 11 Auburn (4 p.m.), Oklahoma at No. 2 Alabama (6 p.m.) and No. 22 Texas at No. 12 Texas A&M to close out the night’s slate at 8 p.m.

The SEC starts the season with nine teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25: No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, No. 22 Texas and No. 23 Kentucky.

SEC Network Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

The second annual SEC/ACC Challenge features three games on SEC Network: Cal at Missouri (Dec. 3, 7 p.m.), Florida State at LSU (Dec. 3, 9 p.m.) and Pitt at Mississippi State (Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m.).

The Southeastern Conference welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to its ranks this season, with the No. 22 Longhorns making their SEC Network debut on Nov. 29 against Delaware State (9 p.m.). The Sooners follow with a showing on Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. against Central Arkansas.

Conference play tips off Saturday, Jan. 4, with five-straight games starting with Georgia at No. 20 Ole Miss at noon.

Conference play sees three Top-25 matchups on SEC Network, beginning with the in-state rivalry of No. 22 Texas at No. 12 Texas A&M on opening day (Jan. 4, 8 p.m.). The Aggies compete against No. 21 Florida on March 1 at 8:30 p.m., while No. 20 Ole Miss-No. 21 Florida closes out the regular season on March 8 at 6 p.m.

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena is set to host the five-day event (March 12-16).

2024-25 SEC Network Men’s College Basketball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Mon, Nov 4 8:30 p.m. Florida vs. South Florida SEC Network Fri, Nov 8 7 p.m. Grambling vs. No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network Mon, Nov 11 7 p.m. McNeese State at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Fri, Nov 15 9 p.m. Ohio State at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network Mon, Nov 18 9 p.m. North Alabama at No. 11 Auburn SEC Network Wed, Nov 20 9 p.m. Illinois vs. No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Fri, Nov 22 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at No. 21 Florida SEC Network 9 p.m. Little Rock at No. 14 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Nov 29 7 p.m. Georgia State at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network 9 p.m. Delaware State at No. 22 Texas SEC Network Tue, Dec 3 7 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

Cal at Missouri SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

Florida State at LSU SEC Network Wed, Dec 4 9:15 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

Pitt at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Dec 8 Noon Richmond at No. 11 Auburn SEC Network Sat, Dec 14 3:30 p.m. Arizona State vs. No. 21 Florida SEC Network 6 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Georgia SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 15 Creighton at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Tue, Dec 17 7 p.m. Clemson at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Stetson vs. LSU SEC Network Wed, Dec 18 8 p.m. The Citadel at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sat, Dec 21 Noon North Florida at No. 21 Florida SEC Network 2:30 p.m. North Carolina A&T at No. 14Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Dec 22 1 p.m. Kent State at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Georgia SEC Network Mon, Dec 23 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at No. 13 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, Dec 28 4 p.m. Abilene Christian at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network Mon, Dec 30 7 p.m. Presbyterian at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, Jan 4 Noon Georgia at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network 2 p.m. South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. Missouri at No. 11 Auburn SEC Network 6 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 22 Texas at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network Tue, Jan 7 7 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Georgia SEC Network 9 p.m. LSU at Missouri SEC Network Wed, Jan 8 7 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at Oklahoma SEC Network Sat, Jan 11 1 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at South Carolina SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Missouri SEC Network 6 p.m. LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Mississippi State SEC Network Tue, Jan 14 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 14 Arkansas at LSU SEC Network Wed, Jan 15 6 p.m. South Carolina at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8 p.m. Georgia at No. 13 Tennessee SEC Network 10 p.m. No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma SEC Network Sat, Jan 18 1 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at Georgia SEC Network 3:30 p.m. No. 13 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 14 Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network 8:30 p.m. LSU at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network Tue, Jan 21 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. Missouri at No. 22 Texas SEC Network Wed, Jan 22 7 p.m. No. 21 Florida at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Georgia at No. 14 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Jan 25 1 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Georgia at No. 21 Florida SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network 8:30 p.m. LSU at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Tue, Jan 28 7 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network Wed, Jan 29 7 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at LSU SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, Feb 1 1 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Oklahoma SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 22 Texas at LSU SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at South Carolina SEC Network Tue, Feb 4 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 21 Florida SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 11 Auburn SEC Network Wed, Feb 5 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 13 Tennessee SEC Network 9 p.m. LSU at Georgia SEC Network Sat, Feb 8 1 p.m. No. 22 Texas at Vanderbilt SEC Network 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at Missouri SEC Network 6 p.m. Mississippi State at Georgia SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at LSU SEC Network Tue, Feb 11 7 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at Vanderbilt SEC Network 9 p.m. Georgia at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network Wed, Feb 12 7 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma at Missouri SEC Network Sat, Feb 15 1 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 13 Tennessee SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Missouri at Georgia SEC Network 6 p.m. LSU at Oklahoma SEC Network 8:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 21 Florida SEC Network Tue, Feb 18 7 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network 9 p.m. South Carolina at LSU SEC Network Wed, Feb 19 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at Missouri SEC Network Sat, Feb 22 1 p.m. Mississippi State at Oklahoma SEC Network 3:30 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 21 Florida at LSU SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 22 Texas at South Carolina SEC Network Tue, Feb 25 7 p.m. No. 21 Florida at Georgia SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 13 Tennessee at LSU SEC Network Wed, Feb 26 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 12 Texas A&M SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Oklahoma SEC Network Sat, Mar 1 1 p.m. No. 14 Arkansas at South Carolina SEC Network 3:30 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State SEC Network 6 p.m. Missouri at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 21 Florida SEC Network Tue, Mar 4 6 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State SEC Network 10 p.m. No. 14 Arkansas at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sat, Mar 8 Noon Mississippi State at No. 14 Arkansas SEC Network or ESPN Noon No. 23 Kentucky at Missouri SEC Network or ESPN 2 p.m. South Carolina at No. 13 Tennessee SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 12 Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida SEC Network 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 22 Texas SEC Network

