SEC Network Unveils 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule

SEC Network features nearly 70 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 season

Reigning national champion South Carolina makes its SEC Network debut against USF (Dec. 15; 2 p.m. ET)

Conference play tips off Jan. 2 with a doubleheader – No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri (7 p.m.) followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (9 p.m.)

SEC Network is set to feature nearly 70 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 campaign. The network’s season tips off with Southeastern Conference newcomer No. 12 Oklahoma welcoming Virginia on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Conference play begins just after the new year with a network doubleheader on Jan. 2. 2024. Reigning National Champion and preseason ranked No. 1 South Carolina tips off the night’s action against Missouri at 7 p.m., followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas at 9 p.m.

The SEC begins the 2024-25 season with seven teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.

SEC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

The second annual SEC/ACC Challenge showcases four SEC Network games: Virginia Tech at Georgia (Dec. 4, 5 p.m.), No. 19 Florida State at Tennessee (Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m.), Boston College at Arkansas (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.) and SMU at Missouri (Dec. 5, 9 p.m.).

In their first season in the SEC, No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 5 Texas combine for nine appearances on SEC Network.

SEC Network is home to five Top-25 matchups during the season, starting with No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Kentucky on Jan. 30 (7 p.m.). The Wildcats then face off against No. 12 Oklahoma on Feb 2 (4 p.m.), followed by a ranked doubleheader on Feb. 27 featuring No. 1 South Carolina at No. 20 Ole Miss (7 p.m.) and No. 7 LSU at No. 24 Alabama (9 p.m.). The Rebels close out the season in Baton Rouge, La., against the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers on March 2 at 4 p.m.

SEC Network is slated to air nine We Back Pat games, in honor of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C., from March 5-9, with SEC Network airing the first and second rounds in their entirety, along with two quarterfinal games.

2024-25 SEC Network Women’s College Basketball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sun, Nov 8 9 p.m. Virginia at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network Tue, Nov 12 7 p.m. Tulane at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Nov 14 8 p.m. Little Rock at Auburn SEC Network Thu, Nov 21 7 p.m. Oral Roberts at Arkansas SEC Network Tue, Nov 26 7 p.m. Western Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network Wed, Dec 4 5 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

Virginia Tech at Georgia SEC Network Wed, Dec 4 7:15 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

No. 19 Florida State at Tennessee SEC Network Thu, Dec 5 7 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

Boston College at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Dec 5 9 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge

SMU at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Dec 8 2 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Dec 8 4 p.m. No. 15 Kansas State at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Dec 15 Noon Longwood at Florida SEC Network Sun, Dec 15 2 p.m. USF at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Dec 15 4 p.m. Lipscomb at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Dec 29 Noon Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sun, Dec 29 2 p.m. Wofford at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Dec 29 4 p.m. UTRGV at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Thu, Jan 2 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Jan 2 9 p.m. No. 7 LSU at Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Jan 5 Noon Georgia at Florida SEC Network Sun, Jan 5 2 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Jan 5 4 p.m. Auburn at No. 7 LSU SEC Network Thu, Jan 9 5 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Florida SEC Network Sun, Jan 12 1 p.m. Tennessee at Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Jan 12 3 p.m. Auburn at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Jan 12 5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network Mon, Jan 13 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network Thu, Jan 16 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Tennessee SEC Network Thu, Jan 16 9 p.m. Florida at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Jan 19 1 p.m. We Back Pat

No. 7 LSU at Florida SEC Network Sun, Jan 19 3 p.m. We Back Pat

No. 20 Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Jan 19 5 p.m. We Back Pat

No. 24 Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Jan 23 7 p.m. We Back Pat

No. 23 Kentucky at Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Jan 23 9 p.m. We Back Pat

Tennessee at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Sun, Jan 26 Noon We Back Pat

Arkansas at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Jan 26 2 p.m. We Back Pat

Vanderbilt at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network Sun, Jan 26 4 p.m. We Back Pat

Texas A&M at No. 7 LSU SEC Network Mon, Jan 27 8 p.m. We Back Pat

Mississippi State at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Jan 30 7 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Jan 30 9 p.m. Missouri at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Sun, Feb 2 Noon Auburn at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Feb 2 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 7 LSU SEC Network Sun, Feb 2 4 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network Sun, Feb 2 6 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Texas A&M SEC Network Mon, Feb 3 7 p.m. Florida at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Feb 6 7 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at Florida SEC Network Thu, Feb 6 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Sun, Feb 9 Noon Arkansas at Georgia SEC Network Sun, Feb 9 2 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Feb 9 4 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network Mon, Feb 10 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network Thu, Feb 13 7 p.m. Florida at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network Thu, Feb 13 9 p.m. Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sun, Feb 16 Noon No. 20 Ole Miss at Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Feb 16 2 p.m. No. 12 Oklahoma at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Feb 16 4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Auburn SEC Network Mon, Feb 17 8 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network Thu, Feb 20 7 p.m. Arkansas at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network Thu, Feb 20 9 p.m. Georgia at No. 7 LSU SEC Network Sun, Feb 23 1 p.m. Tennessee at Florida SEC Network Sun, Feb 23 3 p.m. Missouri at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Feb 23 5 p.m. Auburn at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network Mon, Feb 24 7 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Georgia SEC Network Thu, Feb 27 7 p.m. Tennessee at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Feb 27 9 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network or ESPN Thu, Feb 27 9 p.m. No. 7 LSU at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network or ESPN Sun, Mar 2 Noon Georgia at Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Mar 2 2 p.m. Florida at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Sun, Mar 2 4 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 7 LSU SEC Network

