SEC Network Unveils 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule

College Basketball - Women'sSEC Network

SEC Network Unveils 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule

Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan5 hours ago

  • SEC Network features nearly 70 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 season
  • Reigning national champion South Carolina makes its SEC Network debut against USF (Dec. 15; 2 p.m. ET)
  • Conference play tips off Jan. 2 with a doubleheader – No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri (7 p.m.) followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (9 p.m.)

SEC Network is set to feature nearly 70 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 campaign. The network’s season tips off with Southeastern Conference newcomer No. 12 Oklahoma welcoming Virginia on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Conference play begins just after the new year with a network doubleheader on Jan. 2. 2024. Reigning National Champion and preseason ranked No. 1 South Carolina tips off the night’s action against Missouri at 7 p.m., followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas at 9 p.m.

The SEC begins the 2024-25 season with seven teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.

SEC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • The second annual SEC/ACC Challenge showcases four SEC Network games: Virginia Tech at Georgia (Dec. 4, 5 p.m.), No. 19 Florida State at Tennessee (Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m.), Boston College at Arkansas (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.) and SMU at Missouri (Dec. 5, 9 p.m.).
  • In their first season in the SEC, No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 5 Texas combine for nine appearances on SEC Network.
  • SEC Network is home to five Top-25 matchups during the season, starting with No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Kentucky on Jan. 30 (7 p.m.). The Wildcats then face off against No. 12 Oklahoma on Feb 2 (4 p.m.), followed by a ranked doubleheader on Feb. 27 featuring No. 1 South Carolina at No. 20 Ole Miss (7 p.m.) and No. 7 LSU at No. 24 Alabama (9 p.m.). The Rebels close out the season in Baton Rouge, La., against the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers on March 2 at 4 p.m.
  • SEC Network is slated to air nine We Back Pat games, in honor of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt.
  • The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C., from March 5-9, with SEC Network airing the first and second rounds in their entirety, along with two quarterfinal games.

2024-25 SEC Network Women’s College Basketball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Sun, Nov 8 9 p.m. Virginia at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network
Tue, Nov 12 7 p.m. Tulane at Missouri SEC Network
Thu, Nov 14 8 p.m. Little Rock at Auburn SEC Network
Thu, Nov 21 7 p.m. Oral Roberts at Arkansas SEC Network
Tue, Nov 26 7 p.m. Western Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network
Wed, Dec 4 5 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Virginia Tech at Georgia		 SEC Network
Wed, Dec 4 7:15 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
No. 19 Florida State at Tennessee		 SEC Network
Thu, Dec 5 7 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Boston College at Arkansas		 SEC Network
Thu, Dec 5 9 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
SMU at Missouri		 SEC Network
Sun, Dec 8 2 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Dec 8 4 p.m. No. 15 Kansas State at Texas A&M SEC Network
Sun, Dec 15 Noon Longwood at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Dec 15 2 p.m. USF at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Dec 15 4 p.m. Lipscomb at Missouri SEC Network
Sun, Dec 29 Noon Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt SEC Network
Sun, Dec 29 2 p.m. Wofford at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Dec 29 4 p.m. UTRGV at No. 5 Texas SEC Network
Thu, Jan 2 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network
Thu, Jan 2 9 p.m. No. 7 LSU at Arkansas SEC Network
Sun, Jan 5 Noon Georgia at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Jan 5 2 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Jan 5 4 p.m. Auburn at No. 7 LSU SEC Network
Thu, Jan 9 5 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Jan 12 1 p.m. Tennessee at Arkansas SEC Network
Sun, Jan 12 3 p.m. Auburn at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Jan 12 5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network
Mon, Jan 13 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network
Thu, Jan 16 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Tennessee SEC Network
Thu, Jan 16 9 p.m. Florida at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Jan 19 1 p.m. We Back Pat
No. 7 LSU at Florida		 SEC Network
Sun, Jan 19 3 p.m. We Back Pat
No. 20 Ole Miss at Mississippi State		 SEC Network
Sun, Jan 19 5 p.m. We Back Pat
No. 24 Alabama at Arkansas		 SEC Network
Thu, Jan 23 7 p.m. We Back Pat
No. 23 Kentucky at Texas A&M		 SEC Network
Thu, Jan 23 9 p.m. We Back Pat
Tennessee at No. 5 Texas		 SEC Network
Sun, Jan 26 Noon We Back Pat
Arkansas at No. 23 Kentucky		 SEC Network
Sun, Jan 26 2 p.m. We Back Pat
Vanderbilt at No. 24 Alabama		 SEC Network
Sun, Jan 26 4 p.m. We Back Pat
Texas A&M at No. 7 LSU		 SEC Network
Mon, Jan 27 8 p.m. We Back Pat
Mississippi State at Missouri		 SEC Network
Thu, Jan 30 7 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network
Thu, Jan 30 9 p.m. Missouri at No. 5 Texas SEC Network
Sun, Feb 2 Noon Auburn at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Feb 2 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 7 LSU SEC Network
Sun, Feb 2 4 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network
Sun, Feb 2 6 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Texas A&M SEC Network
Mon, Feb 3 7 p.m. Florida at Arkansas SEC Network
Thu, Feb 6 7 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at Florida SEC Network
Thu, Feb 6 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 5 Texas SEC Network
Sun, Feb 9 Noon Arkansas at Georgia SEC Network
Sun, Feb 9 2 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Feb 9 4 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network
Mon, Feb 10 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 12 Oklahoma SEC Network
Thu, Feb 13 7 p.m. Florida at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network
Thu, Feb 13 9 p.m. Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SEC Network
Sun, Feb 16 Noon No. 20 Ole Miss at Tennessee SEC Network
Sun, Feb 16 2 p.m. No. 12 Oklahoma at Missouri SEC Network
Sun, Feb 16 4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Auburn SEC Network
Mon, Feb 17 8 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network
Thu, Feb 20 7 p.m. Arkansas at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network
Thu, Feb 20 9 p.m. Georgia at No. 7 LSU SEC Network
Sun, Feb 23 1 p.m. Tennessee at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Feb 23 3 p.m. Missouri at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Feb 23 5 p.m. Auburn at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network
Mon, Feb 24 7 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Georgia SEC Network
Thu, Feb 27 7 p.m. Tennessee at No. 23 Kentucky SEC Network
Thu, Feb 27 9 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at No. 20 Ole Miss SEC Network or ESPN
Thu, Feb 27 9 p.m. No. 7 LSU at No. 24 Alabama SEC Network or ESPN
Sun, Mar 2 Noon Georgia at Tennessee SEC Network
Sun, Mar 2 2 p.m. Florida at No. 5 Texas SEC Network
Sun, Mar 2 4 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 7 LSU SEC Network

About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC NationMarty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouthSEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

Tags
Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan5 hours ago
Photo of Katie Callahan

Katie Callahan

Back to top button