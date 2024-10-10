SEC Network Unveils 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule
- SEC Network features nearly 70 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 season
- Reigning national champion South Carolina makes its SEC Network debut against USF (Dec. 15; 2 p.m. ET)
- Conference play tips off Jan. 2 with a doubleheader – No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri (7 p.m.) followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (9 p.m.)
SEC Network is set to feature nearly 70 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 campaign. The network’s season tips off with Southeastern Conference newcomer No. 12 Oklahoma welcoming Virginia on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.
Conference play begins just after the new year with a network doubleheader on Jan. 2. 2024. Reigning National Champion and preseason ranked No. 1 South Carolina tips off the night’s action against Missouri at 7 p.m., followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas at 9 p.m.
The SEC begins the 2024-25 season with seven teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.
SEC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- The second annual SEC/ACC Challenge showcases four SEC Network games: Virginia Tech at Georgia (Dec. 4, 5 p.m.), No. 19 Florida State at Tennessee (Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m.), Boston College at Arkansas (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.) and SMU at Missouri (Dec. 5, 9 p.m.).
- In their first season in the SEC, No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 5 Texas combine for nine appearances on SEC Network.
- SEC Network is home to five Top-25 matchups during the season, starting with No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Kentucky on Jan. 30 (7 p.m.). The Wildcats then face off against No. 12 Oklahoma on Feb 2 (4 p.m.), followed by a ranked doubleheader on Feb. 27 featuring No. 1 South Carolina at No. 20 Ole Miss (7 p.m.) and No. 7 LSU at No. 24 Alabama (9 p.m.). The Rebels close out the season in Baton Rouge, La., against the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers on March 2 at 4 p.m.
- SEC Network is slated to air nine We Back Pat games, in honor of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt.
- The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C., from March 5-9, with SEC Network airing the first and second rounds in their entirety, along with two quarterfinal games.
2024-25 SEC Network Women’s College Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sun, Nov 8
|9 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 12 Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 14
|8 p.m.
|Little Rock at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 21
|7 p.m.
|Oral Roberts at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 4
|5 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Virginia Tech at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 4
|7:15 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
No. 19 Florida State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Thu, Dec 5
|7 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Boston College at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Dec 5
|9 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
SMU at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 8
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at No. 20 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 8
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Kansas State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 15
|Noon
|Longwood at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 15
|2 p.m.
|USF at No. 1 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 15
|4 p.m.
|Lipscomb at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 29
|Noon
|Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 29
|2 p.m.
|Wofford at No. 1 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 29
|4 p.m.
|UTRGV at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 2
|9 p.m.
|No. 7 LSU at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 5
|Noon
|Georgia at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 5
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 5
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 7 LSU
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 9
|5 p.m.
|No. 23 Kentucky at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 12
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 12
|3 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 23 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 12
|5 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 12 Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 13
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at LSU
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 16
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 16
|9 p.m.
|Florida at No. 20 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 19
|1 p.m.
|We Back Pat
No. 7 LSU at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 19
|3 p.m.
|We Back Pat
No. 20 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 19
|5 p.m.
|We Back Pat
No. 24 Alabama at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 23
|7 p.m.
|We Back Pat
No. 23 Kentucky at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 23
|9 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Tennessee at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 26
|Noon
|We Back Pat
Arkansas at No. 23 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 26
|2 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Vanderbilt at No. 24 Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 26
|4 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Texas A&M at No. 7 LSU
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 27
|8 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Mississippi State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 30
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 30
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 2
|Noon
|Auburn at No. 1 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 2
|2 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 7 LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 2
|4 p.m.
|No. 23 Kentucky at No. 12 Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 2
|6 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 3
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 6
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 Alabama at Florida
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 6
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 9
|Noon
|Arkansas at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 9
|2 p.m.
|No. 24 Alabama at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 9
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 10
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 12 Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 13
|7 p.m.
|Florida at No. 1 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 13
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 16
|Noon
|No. 20 Ole Miss at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 16
|2 p.m.
|No. 12 Oklahoma at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 16
|4 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 17
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 24 Alabama
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 20
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 1 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 20
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 7 LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 23
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 23
|3 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 20 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 23
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 24 Alabama
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 27
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 23 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 27
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 South Carolina at No. 20 Ole Miss
|SEC Network or ESPN
|Thu, Feb 27
|9 p.m.
|No. 7 LSU at No. 24 Alabama
|SEC Network or ESPN
|Sun, Mar 2
|Noon
|Georgia at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar 2
|2 p.m.
|Florida at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar 2
|4 p.m.
|No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 7 LSU
|SEC Network
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.