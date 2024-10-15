SEC Storied: “Kick Start” Follows Florida Soccer’s Rapid Rise En Route to its First National Championship – Debuts Oct. 29 on SEC Network

The quick ascent of the Florida women’s soccer program will be on full display with the debut of SEC Storied: “Kick Start” on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Directed by Erin Leyden, “Kick Start” was created in recognition of Florida claiming the first national championship for the SEC in women’s soccer in just the fourth season of the Gators’ program.

“Making films about women’s sports is always a joy, knowing that you are shining a light on stories that historically have not gotten enough coverage,” said Leyden. “I loved having this opportunity to revisit this formative era in women’s collegiate sports and give a little shine to a team that came together and made something that seemed impossible, possible.”

SEC Storied: “Kick Start” will re-live Florida’s trek to the program’s first national championship in 1998, coming up against women’s soccer juggernaut North Carolina. To build a national championship program from the ground up is no easy task and given the landscape of women’s collegiate soccer in the mid-1990s, Becky Burleigh’s charge was even more difficult.

“I worked on an Abby Wambach documentary about 10 years ago and through that story, knew the Gators had won a national championship in Wambach’s freshman season,” said Leyden. “Until I dove deeper into the story of that ’98 team, I didn’t appreciate just how unlikely the championship was.”

Burleigh was just 26 when she was named as the first head coach of the University of Florida soccer team in advance of the 1995 season. At the start of her tenure, just two programs in the history of NCAA women’s soccer had ever won the national title, which was first contested in 1982. George Mason hoisted the trophy in 1985, but the remaining 14 titles belong to the Tar Heels.

With a diverse team led by gritty veteran players like Erin Baxter, Danielle Fotopoulos, plus freshman phenom Abby Wambach, the Gators homed in on the underdog mentality and raised the 1998 NCAA Championship trophy.

“To me, the story of the ’98 championship team is a testament to what can happen when a bold idea is backed up with great passion, smart planning and a whole lot of heart,” said Leyden. “It is really stunning to realize just how quickly Becky Burleigh was able to establish a winning tradition for Florida soccer.”

Filmmaker Bio

Erin Leyden is an independent documentary producer and director. Leyden previously worked at ESPN, where she was part of the original production team of the Emmy and Peabody-Award winning 30 for 30 series. Past directing credits include This Magic Moment, Tommy, and The 99ers. Her recent projects include supervising producer duties on Apple TV+’s Super League: The War for Football and producing Open Heart, a portrait of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.