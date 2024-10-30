Second Annual ESPN Events’ Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Sets Session Schedules and Coverage

The full programming schedule and session showdowns have been announced for ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center welcomes 12 teams to the floor with all three quad meets presented on ESPN platforms, Jan 10-11.

Tickets will be sold by day with pre-sales beginning Monday, Nov. 11 and full access available on Thursday, Nov. 14. Fans can secure pre-sale access by signing up for the event mailing list at www.sproutscollegiatequad.com/tickets.

Four of the last squads standing at the 2024 NCAA Championship will be featured in the ABC afternoon presentation on Saturday, Jan. 11, as defending national champion and top-ranked LSU, No. 2 California, No. 3 Utah and 2022 & 2023 NCAA Champion Oklahoma will participate in Session II.

Session III will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Saturday, with No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 17 UCLA compete in the primetime window. The opening session on Friday, Jan. 10 welcomes No. 19 Michigan, ACC Champion NC State, Arizona and Clemson on ACC Network, with live or tape delay designation determined in early January once College Football Playoff Semifinalists are confirmed. The meet will be carried live in its entirety on the ESPN App.

The first year of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad saw 634,000 viewers tune in to the second session between Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and Utah on ABC, the most-viewed live regular season collegiate gymnastics meet in ESPN history. The 57% female viewing audience were locked in as the six-time national champion Sooners reigned supreme, with viewership peaking at nearly 800,000.

