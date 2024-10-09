Shams Charania Joins ESPN as Senior NBA Insider

ESPN this week announced it has reached a multi-year agreement with Shams Charania, making the widely respected reporter its new Senior NBA Insider. Charania is scheduled to make his first set of appearances across ESPN platforms this Thursday, October 10. Appearances will include Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter and NBA Today.

“I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider,” said Charania. “I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide.”

Charania will report news and information across ESPN platforms, including ESPN.com, ESPN+, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show as well as ESPN’s NBA programs NBA Countdown and NBA Today. He will also contribute to ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NBA Draft.

“Shams is one of the most well-connected and accomplished journalists in sports and we’re proud that he will now call ESPN his home,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content. “We’re excited for Shams to join our industry-leading NBA team. We know he’ll make an immediate and positive impact.”

Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago, Ill. native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

