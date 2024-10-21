TGL PRESENTED BY SOFI AND ESPN ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL SEASON SCHEDULE FEATURING 6 TEAMS OF PGA TOUR STARS IN PRIME TIME ON ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPN+

Bristol, Conn. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2024) – TGL presented by SoFi, the new tech-infused, team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, today announced its inaugural season schedule, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 7 on ESPN and ESPN+. The schedule includes 15 regular season matches, then a four-team Semifinals, before culminating with the top two teams competing to win the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals Series on Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25.

“TGL presented by SoFi represents a giant leap forward in innovation and sports entertainment,” said Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “We have tremendous respect for the work that the TMRW Sports team has put into launching TGL and we’re confident that our viewers are going to enjoy both the competition and unique presentation.”

“TGL presented by SoFi will combine teams of world-class PGA TOUR stars with the energy fans have become familiar with in other team sports – a live, courtside experience for golf on an unprecedented scale. The six TGL teams will go head-to-head in a season of matches from January through March, bringing team golf to prime time for the first time on a consistent basis,” said Mike McCarley, CEO and Founder, TMRW Sports. “In partnership with ESPN, our season will complement the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Season with a fast-paced team competition that aims to captivate a wide range of sports fans with elements, like a shot clock, that are familiar to fans of other sports. TGL’s two-hour matches are perfect for prime time and will help bring more fans closer to some of the biggest names in golf.”

Ticket Presale and General Sales:

Fans are invited to register for an opportunity to secure match tickets and be a part of the experience in SoFi Center, TGL’s custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. SoFi Center features 1,500 fans wrapped tightly around TGL’s field of play and creates a “greenside” fan experience similar to sitting courtside at an NBA game or on the glass at an NHL game.

Inside SoFi Center, fans will be immersed in the action from seats and suites that encircle the competition and see every shot live as TGL teams compete directly in front of them – a unique golf viewing experience akin to other team stadium sports.

For the best chance to experience TGL in-person, fans should register for the ticket presale, which will commence on Monday, Oct. 28. Public sales will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. ET. Single match tickets will start at $160.

Additional ticket opportunities for the inaugural season include membership plans, hospitality options, and other VIP experiences.

For more information on purchasing tickets via TGL’s presale, fans should register here.

TGL presented by SoFi Season Highlights:

Kicking off in concert with the PGA TOUR’s “Opening Drive” of the 2025 FedExCup Season, TGL’s schedule begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 and ends Tuesday, March 25 with matches primarily in prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. Each match is scheduled for approximately two hours and features three of the four players from each roster. All matches air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+. Highlights from the inaugural TGL season schedule include (all times ET):

The first seven matches on the schedule will air on ESPN.

16 TGL matches will air in prime time.

On Monday, Feb. 17, fans will enjoy a Presidents’ Day tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN2.

Match 1 – New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club – Tuesday, Jan 7, 9 p.m., ESPN:

With the PGA TOUR fresh off The Sentry, its first Signature Event of 2025, TGL’s first-ever match is Tuesday, Jan. 7, in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+.

Coming off a career season that included two major championship victories, Xander Schauffele leads New York Golf Club (Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Schauffele, and Cameron Young) to face The Bay Golf Club (Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry) as the two youngest teams in TGL square off.

Match 2 – Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., ESPN:

The second match of the season will pit Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club (Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner) against Los Angeles Golf Club (Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose).

This match is the night following ESPN’s Monday Night Football NFL Wild Card game, traditionally ESPN’s most-watched event every year.

Match 3 – New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC – Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., ESPN:

Atlanta Drive GC’s (Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover) first match will be against New York Golf Club on the night following the highly rated College Football National Championship Game on ESPN, a game that will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, owned by Atlanta Drive GC owner, Arthur Blank.

Match 4 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf – Monday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., ESPN:

Boston Common Golf (McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama) makes its debut against Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club in a matchup of two of golf’s biggest superstars.

Match 5 – Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN:

The two teams with the best current average Official World Golf Ranking square off. Boston Common Golf’s roster features the best average World Ranking at 11, while Los Angeles Golf Club follows at 16.

Both cities have a rich history of championships in sports, with Boston winning 39 titles combined in professional football, baseball, hockey, and basketball, compared to Los Angeles’ 24 titles.

Matches 6-8 – Presidents’ Day Tripleheader – Monday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m. (ESPN), 7 p.m. (ESPN2):

As the PGA TOUR wraps its West Coast Swing with The Genesis Invitational, TGL will host a tripleheader on Presidents’ Day, starting with Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club; Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club; and The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf.

While the 1 p.m. ET start of the tripleheader allows for afternoon viewing on the East Coast of the United States, the early start also allows for evening and prime time in other markets around the globe.

Match 9 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club – Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN):

Following the Presidents’ Day tripleheader, a fourth match will be played Tuesday night on ESPN.

Matches 10-12 – Monday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2) and Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. (ESPN):

Three matches will be played over two days with all six teams in action starting with Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club and then Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC on Monday. Tuesday’s match features The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club. The matches precede the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches just down the road from SoFi Center.

The two days include interesting international team competition storylines with past Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammates and memorable opponents set to face each other over the course of the three matches.

Matches 13-15 – Monday, March 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN2), 7 p.m. (ESPN2), and Tuesday, March 4, 7 p.m., (ESPN):

The final week of the regular season includes a tripleheader of regions with traditional sports rivalries, including The Bay Golf Club (Northern California) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (Southern California) in the first match and New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf in the second match. The final match of the regular season is Jupiter Links Golf Club (Florida) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (Georgia) on Tuesday.

As the final matches of the regular season, playoff berths and seeding will be on the line.

Semifinals – Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) & Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN):

The top four teams in the SoFi Cup Standings will advance to the playoffs. The matches follow the TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship.

The tiebreaker for seeding will be total holes won by each team during the regular season, making all 15 holes of each match important to each team’s pursuit of the playoffs.

Finals Series – Monday, March 24 (ESPN2) & Tuesday, March 25 (ESPN):

TGL’s final two teams will square off for the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals Series across two nights in prime time on ESPN.

TGL presented by SoFi – 2025 Inaugural Season Schedule (Download PDF at TGL Media Hub):

ESPN Broadcast Notes:

Throughout the season, fans will be able to watch every shot live on ESPN or ESPN2, and via ESPN+. Additionally, ABC will air a show previewing the TGL presented by SoFi season ahead of the first match, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the league, teams, and technology powering this modern approach to team golf. ESPN’s on-air talent roster will be announced later this fall.

What is TGL presented by SoFi?

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. To learn more about its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.

Where – TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000 square foot, tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Creating an electrifying “greenside” fan experience, SoFi Center wraps 1,500 fans around TGL’s field of play, which is about the size of a football field at nearly 100-yards long and 50-yards wide.

TGL's inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 and continues with matches on Mondays and Tuesdays, culminating with teams competing to win the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals Series on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25.

How – TGL fuses golf with technology on an unprecedented scale. Using a mix of technology throughout SoFi Center's field of play, teams will face off in two-hour matches across 15 custom-designed holes in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action. Rickie Fowler Explains TGL presented by SoFi

Screen: Teams hit their shots from boxes featuring real grass or sand to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,400-square-foot screen (64’x53’), nearly 24-times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (16’x9’).

Teams hit their shots from boxes featuring real grass or sand to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,400-square-foot screen (64’x53’), nearly 24-times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (16’x9’). Green: Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes. TGL’s green will use advanced technology to modify the shape of the green on every hole, including a 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green and three bunkers to change approach angles and nearly 600 motorized actuators embedded under the synthetic putting surface to morph its topography.

Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes. TGL’s green will use advanced technology to modify the shape of the green on every hole, including a 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green and three bunkers to change approach angles and nearly 600 motorized actuators embedded under the synthetic putting surface to morph its topography. Course: Each match, the course will be comprised of 15 of TGL’s 30 custom-designed holes by renowned golf course designers. The holes are inspired by authentic golf landscapes such as links, canyons, coastal, deserts, and tropical settings and created to uniquely challenge TGL’s teams of world-class golfers. As holes are announced, images, flyovers, and descriptions will be available on the TGL Media Hub.

Each match, the course will be comprised of 15 of TGL’s 30 custom-designed holes by renowned golf course designers. The holes are inspired by authentic golf landscapes such as links, canyons, coastal, deserts, and tropical settings and created to uniquely challenge TGL’s teams of world-class golfers. As holes are announced, images, flyovers, and descriptions will be available on the TGL Media Hub. Broadcast Enhancements: TGL’s technology mix allows for every shot to be broadcast live; a shot clock – forcing teams to hit within 40-seconds; unprecedented audio access with all players mic’d; advanced shot data; a production plan featuring robotic and embedded cameras throughout the field of play; and a high-tech, in-venue lighting and video presentation.

Who – Each TGL team is comprised of four PGA TOUR players and will have three players compete in each match. Fans can take a quiz to find their favorite team here.

Each TGL team is comprised of four PGA TOUR players and will have three players compete in each match. Fans can take a quiz to find their favorite team here.

Atlanta Drive GC Team: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover Owners: Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores)

Boston Common Golf Team: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama Ownership: John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing) Limited Partner: Niall Horan

Jupiter Links Golf Club Team: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner Ownership: Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, Real Salt Lake)

Los Angeles Golf Club Team: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose Ownership: Founding investor and owner Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams Limited Partners: The Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, Michelle Wie West, Tisha Alyn, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, and Shonda Rhimes

New York Golf Club Team: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young Ownership: Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets) and Cohen Private Ventures

The Bay Golf Club Team: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry Ownership: a group led by Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry (former Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry Limited Partners: Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Alex Albon, Leonardo Fioravanti, Kanoa Igarashi, and John Stones



