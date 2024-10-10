The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match Final to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., October 12-21

Emirates Team New Zealand sail their AC75 ‘Taihoro’ in Barcelona. Credit: Hamish Hooper / Emirates Team New Zealand

Regarded as the pinnacle of international yacht racing and one of the oldest international competitions in international sports, the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match Race Final begins October 12 and streams exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Great Britain looks to win its first-ever America’s Cup trophy off the coast of Barcelona when they challenge the Defender, New Zealand. After beating Italy to qualify for the America’s Cup Match, Great Britain will have a yacht compete for the America’s Cup trophy for the first time in more than 60 years.

The unique format of the Cup affords the Defender, as the holder of the America’s Cup, the automatic right to bypass selection and proceed directly to the final ‘Match’ while Ineos Britannia have undertaken an intense multi-race series of round-robins to find the top yacht to take on the New Zealand team.

Date Event/Day Start Time (ET) End Time (ET) Sat., Oct 12 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 1 8 a.m. 10 a.m. Sun., Oct 13 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 2 8 a.m. 10 a.m. Wed., Oct 16 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 3 8 a.m. 10 a.m. Fri., Oct. 18 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 4 8 a.m. 10 a.m. Sat., Oct 19 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 5 8 a.m. 10 a.m. Sun., Oct 20 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 6 8 a.m. 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 21 Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup – Day 7 8 a.m. 10 a.m.

