Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET and Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m.
- Thursday Eastern Conference Matchup Between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point Continues Tuesday with a 90-Minute Show at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusives games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues for a Central Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers taking on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m.
On Thursday, an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive matchup features the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck visiting the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin at 7:30 p.m.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, October 15
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban covers top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|Thursday, October 17
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
