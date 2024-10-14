Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

HockeyNHLNHL Power Play

Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo2 seconds ago
  • Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET and Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m.
  • Thursday Eastern Conference Matchup Between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
  • The Point Continues Tuesday with a 90-Minute Show at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • 40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusives games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues for a Central Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers taking on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m.

On Thursday, an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive matchup features the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck visiting the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin at 7:30 p.m.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Tuesday, October 15 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point

The Point hosted by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban covers top storylines from around the league.

 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
7:30 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
10 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
Thursday, October 17 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo2 seconds ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button