Top Rank Presents Junior Lightweight World Championship: Robson Conceição vs. O’Shaquie Foster 2

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Conceição vs. Foster 2 will be presented live this Saturday, November 2, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Starting at 5:50 p.m. ET/2:50 p.m. PT, the entire card will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+. The co-feature will begin at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

In the main event, Robson Conceição will defend his WBC junior lightweight world title against O’Shaquie Foster. Conceição dethroned Foster via split decision in a fiercely contested matchup less than four months ago.

Conceição (19-2-1, 9 KOs), Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, turned pro in 2016, with his only losses coming in world title showdowns against then-unbeaten world champions Oscar Valdez (2021) and Shakur Stevenson (2022). After a no contest against Nicolas Polanco and a draw against WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete in 2023, Conceição stopped Jose Guardado in April before capturing a world title in his fourth attempt.

Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) turned pro in 2012 after a decorated amateur career with more than 100 fights and a U.S. Olympic team alternate spot. Despite early setbacks, he rebounded with a 12-fight winning streak, snatching the WBC crown in 2023 by outpointing Rey Vargas. He defended his title with a thrilling 12th-round stoppage of Rocky Hernandez last October and a hard-fought decision over Abraham Nova in February.

In the 10-round co-feature, lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla returns against the upset-hungry Jesus Perez.

The 27-year-old Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) had a flawless 2023, going 3-0 with three knockouts. In March, he recovered from a first-round knockdown to stop Galindo in the ninth, and in May, he dismantled Jeremia Nakathila in two rounds. He closed out the year by defeating Mexican puncher Diego Torres. Muratalla has continued his momentum this year with decision victories over Xolisani Ndongeni in March and former world champion Tevin Farmer in July.

Perez (25-5, 18 KOs), from Tijuana, Mexico, started his career 21-0 with 16 knockouts before his first loss in 2018. In his latest outing, he upset former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. by split decision.

Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

