Top Rank Presents Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title Showdown: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Beterbiev vs. Bivol will be presented live on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This can’t-miss match-up features two of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters, WBC/IBF/WBO unified champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA king Dmitry Bivol.

A two-time Olympian who turned pro in 2013, Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) is boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He captured the IBF title in his 12th fight, later adding the WBC and WBO belts with brutal stoppages over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2019 and Joe Smith Jr. in 2022. Beterbiev is coming off January’s seventh-round TKO of former super middleweight world champion Callum Smith in Quebec City, Canada.

Bivol (23-0, 11 KOs) has held the WBA light heavyweight title since 2017, with 12 successful defenses, third-most in the division’s history. He achieved a career-defining victory in May 2022, defeating Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision, cementing his status as a pound-for-pound force. Bivol’s reign includes wins over notable opponents like Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr., and Gilberto Ramirez.

Beterbiev and Bivol were initially scheduled to fight on June 1, but Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in training. Bivol fought Malik Zinad on that date instead, scoring a devastating sixth-round TKO.

Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

ESPN.com

Thursday: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol breakdown: Timothy Bradley Jr. breaks down the light heavyweight matchup between Beterbiev and Bivol for the undisputed championship, looks at their strengths and weaknesses and pick the winner.

Friday: How difficult is it to become an undisputed champion in boxing? Just look at Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: While we have had more undisputed men’s champions in the last 4 years than since the turn of the century, unifying all 4 major world titles has been a difficult task for any fighter in any division. Here’s why.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: What the numbers tell us about the fight: Using punch stats from CompuBox and data from SIG, we look at the light heavyweight title fight between Beterbiev and Bivol for the undisputed championship.

New! The ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life” premiered October 7 and chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Beterbiev vs. Bivol (All Times ET)