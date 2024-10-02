Viewership for 2024 MLB Wild Card Series Day One on ESPN Platforms Up 15 Percent From Last year

Viewership for day one of the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series on ESPN platforms was up 15 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. The four-game slate averaged 2,503,000 viewers and peaked with 6,710,000 viewers across platforms at 5:30 p.m. ET when three games were in play.

The Detroit Tigers victory over the Houston Astros on ABC averaged 3,187,000 viewers, up 44 percent from ABC’s Game One last season. It was the most-watched MLB Wild Card Series Game ever on ABC.

In addition, ESPN’s two-game viewership average was up 17 percent from last year against the Vice President debate. The two games averaged 2,749,000 viewers.

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series is presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.

