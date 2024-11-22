2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship Game Exclusively on ABC and ESPN+ December 17

ABC and ESPN+ will exclusively present the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, December 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET. In addition, ESPN platforms will exclusively present a semifinal game and a quarterfinal game as part of its 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Round coverage. The full schedule is below.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Commentators Wed, Dec. 11 7 or 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth Sat, Dec. 14 8:30 p.m. Semifinal ABC, ESPN+ Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, Lisa Salters Tue, Dec. 17 8:30 p.m. Championship Game ABC, ESPN+ Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, Lisa Salters

ESPN’s coverage of the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinal and Championship Game emanates from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Mike Breen will provide commentary with analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson and reporter Lisa Salters for the Championship Game and Semifinal. Breen and Burke will be joined by reporter Cassidy Hubbarth for the Quarterfinal. NBA Countdown will precede the games with 30-minute shows. NBA Countdown will hit the road for the Semifinal and Championship Game.

ESPN’s upcoming Emirates NBA Cup Group Play schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Fri, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Fri, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN

For more information on the Emirates NBA Cup rules and format: NBA Cup 101.

