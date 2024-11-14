2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal and Three Barclays Women’s Super League Matches on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Women’s Soccer Weekend: Four marquee professional women’s soccer matches this weekend will be on ABC and ESPN platforms, headlined by Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current in the semifinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel on Sunday. Coverage of the semifinal will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. In addition, Chelsea-Manchester City, a matchup between two unbeaten clubs’ this season, highlights three matches this weekend from the BWSL, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

NWSL: 2024 Playoffs Semifinal on Sunday on ABC and ESPN platforms

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will showcase a semifinal showdown between two of the three finalists for the NWSL Coach of the Year Award –Seb Hines and first-ranked Orlando Pride vs. Vlatko Andonovski and No. 4 Kansas City Current –on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Coverage of Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current Presented by Ally on ABC and ESPN+ (English) will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET with a 30-minute pregame show with host Sebastian Salazar and analyst Ali Krieger from Orlando’s Inter & Co Stadium. Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English) and Richard Mendez, Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.

Semifinal Fast Facts:

The Orlando-Kansas City semifinal will feature three finalists for the 2024 NWSL MVP award: Orlando’s Barbra Banda and Marta, and Kansas City’s Temwa Chawinga – all listed among the best 50 women’s soccer players in 2024 on the “ESPN FC Women’s Rank” unveiled yesterday on ESPN.com.

Both teams rank among the top three goal-scoring teams in the NWSL – Kansas City leads the league with 58 goals, and Orlando is No.3 with 50 goals.

Sunday’s match is the second semifinal appearance for both teams. Orlando lost its previous semifinal (4-1) to Portland in 2017, while Kansas City won its only other semifinal appearance (2-0) vs Seattle in 2022.

Matchup between the two top scorers in the regular season: Kansas City’s Temwa Chawinga (20) and Orlando’s Barbra Banda (13).

This semifinal is the first meeting between the two teams in the playoffs. They played against each other twice in the regular season, with Orlando winning the first meeting in July and the teams battling to a scoreless draw in September.

Barclays Women’s Super League Doubleheader on Saturday: No. 7 Tottenham Hotspur vs. No. 4 Arsenal; and No. 2 Chelsea vs. No. 1 Manchester City

The 14 BWSL players on the “ESPN FC Women’s Rank” – the top 50 women players in soccer – are on three of the four teams in action, Saturday on ESPN+. All BWSL matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

On Saturday at 8:45 a.m. ET: No. 4 Arsenal will face No. 7 Tottenham Hotspur, led by team captain Bethany England, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on ESPN+.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 Chelsea and England national team forward Lauren James host Jamaican women’s national team star Khadija Shaw and No. 1 Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on ESPN+.

On Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, Liverpool hosts Everton at Goodison Park live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

