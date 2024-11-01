Doubleheaders in Two Women’s Soccer Leagues; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and Eredivisie on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

On Sunday, ESPN platforms will combine to present doubleheader matches from two of the top professional women’s soccer leagues in the world – the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States, and the Women’s Super League (WSL) in England.
NWSL: Season-ending doubleheader Sunday on ESPN platforms
The 2024 regular season of NWSL on ESPN platforms will conclude with a doubleheader on Sunday: Chicago Red Stars-Kansas City Current at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, followed by San Diego Wave-Racing Louisville FC at 5:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish), will call the first match at 3 p.m. ET. Mark Donaldson, Jordan Angelis (English), Richard Mendez, and Alex Pareja will provide Spanish language commentary at 5 p.m. ET.
WSL Doubleheader Exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday: Manchester United vs. Arsenal at 7:30 a.m.; Everton-Chelsea at 1:45 p.m.
In a matchup between top five teams, No. 3 Manchester United host No. 5 Arsenal on Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with two points separating the two teams, on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Chelsea Women, the record five straight WSL champions have started the season winning all its four matches to date. On Sunday, Chelsea Women travel North to face Everton Women’s FC at 1:45 p.m. on ESPN+, seeking to continue their unblemished record in all competitions this season.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas ; FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol lead eight LALIGA matches this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
On Saturday, 2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid host Las Palmas at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid at 8 a.m. ET, immediately followed at 10:15 a.m. by the league-leading Barcelona – led by forwards Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamil – hosting Espanyol at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
Commentators:
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas – Ian Darke, Mario Suarez, and reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Barak Fever (Spanish).
- FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol – Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish).
Note, two matchups on Saturday – Valencia vs. Real Madrid and Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano – have been postponed due to the natural disasters in the Community of Valencia earlier this week. A new match date and time have not been announced.
LALIGA – Matchday 12 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 1
|4 p.m.
|Alavés vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov. 2
|9 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Girona vs. Leganes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov. 3
|8 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Nov. 4
|3 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund-RB Leipzig, exclusively on ESPN+
Bundesliga Matchday 9 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top four teams – first-ranked FC Bayern München host fourth-ranked Union Berlin live from Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
At 1:30 p.m., Borussia Dortmund hosts second-ranked RB Leipzig at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 10:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg, Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC St. Pauli, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848.
Bundesliga Matchday 9 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov. 2
|10:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 3
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
FA Cup: Wrexham AFC headlines eight first round matches starting today, exclusively on ESPN+
Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest professional association football team in the world enjoying renewed fame under the ownership of American stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, travel to Exercise Stadium to face former League Two rival Harrogate Town in the first round of the 2024-25 FA Cup on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Wrexham was promoted to the third tier of English football last season – earning back-to-back promotions in its climb up the English football pyramid – and has become popular in the U.S. as the subject of a hit FX sports documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”
FA CUP – First Round schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 1
|3:45 p.m.
|Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov. 2
|11 a.m.
|Bristol Rovers vs Weston Super Mare
|ESPN+
|1:20 a.m.
|Northampton Town vs Kettering Town
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 3
|7:30 a.m.
|Sutton United vs Birmingham City
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town FC
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Boreham Wood F.C. vs Leyton Orient
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Harrogate Town F.C. vs Wrexham AFC
|ESPN+
|Mon, Nov. 4
|2:15 p.m.
|Chesham United vs. Lincoln City
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. No. 2 Ajax on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET
First-ranked PSV Eindhoven – the only team in the league with an unblemished 10-0 record this season – travel to Johan Cruijff Arena to face second-ranked Ajax on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).
Eredivisie Matchday 9:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Nov. 2
|11:30 p.m.
|Willem II vs. FC Twente
|ESPN+
|1:45 p.m.
|Ajax vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 3
|8:30 a.m.
|N.E.C. vs. FC Groningen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
