Doubleheaders in Two Women’s Soccer Leagues; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and Eredivisie on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

On Sunday, ESPN platforms will combine to present doubleheader matches from two of the top professional women’s soccer leagues in the world – the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States, and the Women’s Super League (WSL) in England.



NWSL: Season-ending doubleheader Sunday on ESPN platforms

The 2024 regular season of NWSL on ESPN platforms will conclude with a doubleheader on Sunday: Chicago Red Stars-Kansas City Current at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, followed by San Diego Wave-Racing Louisville FC at 5:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish), will call the first match at 3 p.m. ET. Mark Donaldson, Jordan Angelis (English), Richard Mendez, and Alex Pareja will provide Spanish language commentary at 5 p.m. ET.

WSL Doubleheader Exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday: Manchester United vs. Arsenal at 7:30 a.m.; Everton-Chelsea at 1:45 p.m.

In a matchup between top five teams, No. 3 Manchester United host No. 5 Arsenal on Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with two points separating the two teams, on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Chelsea Women, the record five straight WSL champions have started the season winning all its four matches to date. On Sunday, Chelsea Women travel North to face Everton Women’s FC at 1:45 p.m. on ESPN+, seeking to continue their unblemished record in all competitions this season.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas ; FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol lead eight LALIGA matches this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday, 2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid host Las Palmas at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid at 8 a.m. ET, immediately followed at 10:15 a.m. by the league-leading Barcelona – led by forwards Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamil – hosting Espanyol at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Commentators:

Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas – Ian Darke, Mario Suarez, and reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Barak Fever (Spanish).

FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol – Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish).

Note, two matchups on Saturday – Valencia vs. Real Madrid and Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano – have been postponed due to the natural disasters in the Community of Valencia earlier this week. A new match date and time have not been announced.

LALIGA – Matchday 12 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 1 4 p.m. Alavés vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov. 2 9 a.m. Osasuna vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Girona vs. Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov. 3 8 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Nov. 4 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund-RB Leipzig, exclusively on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 9 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top four teams – first-ranked FC Bayern München host fourth-ranked Union Berlin live from Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

At 1:30 p.m., Borussia Dortmund hosts second-ranked RB Leipzig at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 10:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg, Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC St. Pauli, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848.

Bundesliga Matchday 9 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 1 3:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 2 10:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 3 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change

FA Cup: Wrexham AFC headlines eight first round matches starting today, exclusively on ESPN+

Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest professional association football team in the world enjoying renewed fame under the ownership of American stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, travel to Exercise Stadium to face former League Two rival Harrogate Town in the first round of the 2024-25 FA Cup on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Wrexham was promoted to the third tier of English football last season – earning back-to-back promotions in its climb up the English football pyramid – and has become popular in the U.S. as the subject of a hit FX sports documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”

FA CUP – First Round schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 1 3:45 p.m. Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 2 11 a.m. Bristol Rovers vs Weston Super Mare ESPN+ 1:20 a.m. Northampton Town vs Kettering Town ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 3 7:30 a.m. Sutton United vs Birmingham City ESPN+ 9 a.m. Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town FC ESPN+ 9 a.m. Boreham Wood F.C. vs Leyton Orient ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Harrogate Town F.C. vs Wrexham AFC ESPN+ Mon, Nov. 4 2:15 p.m. Chesham United vs. Lincoln City ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. No. 2 Ajax on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET

First-ranked PSV Eindhoven – the only team in the league with an unblemished 10-0 record this season – travel to Johan Cruijff Arena to face second-ranked Ajax on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 9 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Nov. 2 11:30 p.m. Willem II vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 1:45 p.m. Ajax vs. PSV ESPN+ 4 p.m. Feyenoord vs. AZ ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 3 8:30 a.m. N.E.C. vs. FC Groningen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –