ESPN and TNT Sports Announce Theatrical Distribution Agreement with Theater Sports Network for College Football Playoff Games

ESPN has extended its theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network to televise all 11 College Football Playoff (CFP) games, including all four CFP First Round games, the CFP Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential, the CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The cost of attendance to watch the games will be determined by participating local theaters. For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com.

During the 2023-24 season, 28 movie theater exhibitors showed games on over 400 screens. Exhibitors that showed games included Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, IPIC Theaters, EVO Entertainment, Celebration Cinema, Silverspot Cinema, Star Cinema Grills, Malco Theatres, UEC Theatres, Georgia Theatre Company, Ford Wyoming Drive In, MJR Theatres, NCG Cinema, Lucas Cinema, Cinergy, Coming Attractions Theatres, Marquee Cinemas, Maya Cinemas, Look Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theatres, EPIC Theatres, Michigan Theater, Far Away Entertainment, and The Grand Cinema in Tacoma, Washington. Theater Sports Network continues to expand its exhibitor network.

Scott Daw, President and COO of Theater Sports Network said, “Through our collaborative relationship with ESPN, college football fans can experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways. The immersive experience of viewing the game on the big screen allows fans to be a part of the action. This is something every fan needs to experience for themselves! Watching your favorite team on an enormous screen, in Dolby Atmos surround sound, with likeminded fans, all while enjoying expert ESPN analysis and replays, there is nothing quite like it. This initiative enables movie theaters to be a great place for college football fans to experience the game as never before.”

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation, Mountain West and, starting in 2025, NASCAR, Roland-Garros and the BIG EAST.

About Theater Sports Network

Theater Sports Network partners with media rights owners and cinema operators to bring live sporting events to audiences on movie theater screens using disruptive distribution technologies. Theater Sports Network is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information visit theatersportsnetwork.com.