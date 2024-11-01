ESPN & ESPN BET Account Linking Now Available

PENN Entertainment and ESPN announced today that account linking between ESPN BET and ESPN is now available for customers, creating an even more deeply integrated media and betting experience. By linking accounts, fans now have the ability to seamlessly track upcoming, live and settled bets within the ESPN app and on ESPN.com.

With this product enhancement, ESPN BET will soon bring fans more personalized bets and timely promotions based on their favorite sports, teams, players, and fantasy rosters. Account linking can be accessed either via a prompt within the ESPN BET app or by visiting settings within the latest versions of the ESPN BET or ESPN apps or ESPN.com.

“Bringing this new feature to market is an important step as we work to create a fully interconnected media and betting ecosystem between ESPN and ESPN BET,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer at PENN Entertainment. “Account linking allows us to better serve and engage our users by unlocking key personalization and promotional capabilities.This feature is just the beginning of deeper integrations that will further differentiate the ESPN BET experience.

Said Mike Morrison, Vice President, ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy: “Linking ESPN and ESPN BET accounts is part of the seamless, integrated betting experience we envisioned from the start. No other company in the betting space can offer the level of personalization or interconnected experience that ESPN BET provides.”