ESPN Events Unveils Matchups for 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield

ESPN Events announced the full competition schedule for its owned-and-operated 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield. The four-day invitational, which heads back to Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for the sixth time, will play host to a total of 40 softball games across ESPN platforms.

The 16-team field for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield features 14 teams that qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including three teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

Shriners Children’s returns as the title sponsor and EvoShield is back as the event’s presenting sponsor. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater marks its sixth season as the tournament’s civic sponsor. The programming schedule for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will go on sale Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. For more information, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com. Follow the #ClearwaterInvite across social media platforms, including Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Matchups Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Field Thu, Feb 13 10 a.m. Florida State vs. Missouri 8 11 a.m. Wichita State vs. Kentucky 9 1 p.m. Clemson vs. Missouri 8 2 p.m. Kentucky vs. Virginia 9 4 p.m. Clemson vs. Auburn 8 5 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Wichita State 9 Fri, Feb 14 10 a.m. Virginia vs. Auburn 8 11 a.m. UCF vs. Texas A&M 3 Noon SDSU vs. Alabama 9 12:30 p.m. Charlotte vs. Liberty 1 1 p.m. Kentucky vs. Clemson 8 2 p.m. Ohio State vs. Florida State 3 3 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. UCLA 9 3:30 p.m. UCF vs. Auburn 1 4:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Liberty 8 5 p.m. Wichita State vs. SDSU 3 6 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. Kentucky 9 6:30 p.m. Missouri vs. Ohio State 1 7 p.m. Charlotte vs. UCLA 8 Sat, Feb 15 9 a.m. UCF vs. Clemson 3 10 a.m. Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State 8 10 a.m. Ohio State vs. Alabama 1 10:30 a.m. Liberty vs. Missouri 9 Noon Kentucky vs. UCLA 3 1 p.m. Auburn vs. Charlotte 1 1 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Virginia 8 1:30 p.m. SDSU vs. Missouri 9 3 p.m. Wichita State vs. Liberty 3 4 p.m. UCLA vs. Alabama 8 4 p.m. Auburn vs. Oklahoma State 1 4:30 p.m. SDSU vs. Virginia 9 7 p.m. Wichita State vs. Florida State 8 Sun, Feb 16 9 a.m. Charlotte vs. Texas A&M 3 10 a.m. UCLA vs. Virginia 9 10 a.m. Ohio State vs. Clemson 8 Noon Liberty vs. Auburn 3 1 p.m. Charlotte vs. SDSU 9 1 p.m. Ohio State vs. UCF 8 6 p.m. Alabama vs. Oklahoma State 9 8 p.m. Florida State vs. UCF 8

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

About Shriners Children’s:

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About EvoShield

EvoShield, established in 2005, delivers best-in-class protective gear, training apparel and game uniforms on baseball and softball diamonds. The company’s custom-fitting batter’s protective guards, catcher’s gear and other on-field equipment safeguard players everywhere from travel ball to professional baseball & softball.

About Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Situated on a sun-drenched peninsula, separating the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa Bay on Florida’s west coast, St. Pete-Clearwater offers world-class sports and cultural experiences along with 35 miles of spectacular white-sand beaches that are annually ranked among the world’s best. Experience our picturesque Gulf sunsets and go beyond the beaches to explore our unique cultural heritage, interactive art displays, vast sporting and recreational facilities and activities, fresh seafood and burgeoning culinary scene, along with great shopping. Catch all the action, soak in the family fun and enjoy the endless sunshine year-round in St. Pete-Clearwater.