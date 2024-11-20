ESPN Films Releases Official Trailer and Key Art for Upcoming 30 for 30 “The New York Sack Exchange,” Chronicling the Rise of the New York Jets’ Legendary Defensive Line, Debuting December 13 at 8pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Watch Trailer | Press Kit

ESPN Films has released the official trailer and key art for the next installment of its Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “The New York Sack Exchange,” which will premiere on December 13 at 8pm ET on ESPN and will be available to stream on ESPN+ following its linear premiere.

Narrated by acclaimed award-winning musician, actor, and lifelong Jets fan Method Man, the film, directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Four Falls of Buffalo”) and James Weiner (“The Brady 6”, “SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights,” “SEC Storied: King George”), takes a nostalgic look back at the sensational defensive line of the 1980s New York Jets. This group of larger-than-life personalities not only terrorized quarterbacks but also captivated an entire city with their flamboyant style and relentless drive.

Dubbed “The New York Sack Exchange,” the Jets’ record-setting defense was led by the dynamic and brash quartet of Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau. Together, they unapologetically took the football world on a rollercoaster ride, experiencing both great highs and unimaginable lows on and off the field. The film delves into the triumphs, betrayals, and enduring feuds that characterized this iconic unit, offering a cerebral and emotional exploration of a brotherhood that barely survived the intense spotlight under which they once shined.

“‘The New York Sack Exchange’ captures a defining era in New York Jets history, showcasing the grit, camaraderie, and larger-than-life personalities that made this defensive line legendary,” said co-director Ken Rodgers. “In times of challenge, stories like this remind us of the resilience and passion that have always been at the heart of the Jets franchise and its devoted fanbase. This film offers a poignant reflection on a team that inspired a city and left an enduring legacy on the game.”

“‘The New York Sack Exchange’ is about the Jets’ famed defensive line of the early 1980s, but its lessons are timeless,” added co-director James Weiner. “Football is the ultimate team sport, where every unit must work in unison, but units are made up of individuals with different personalities—and what happens when they can’t figure out how to get along? As a lifelong Jets fan who grew up 20 minutes from Shea Stadium, these were my childhood heroes and my introduction to football. Even 40 years later, the glory days of the Sack Exchange era remain unsurpassed.”

