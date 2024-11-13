ESPN to Exclusively Present 2025 MLB Opening Day Doubleheader Featuring Both World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and American League Champion New York Yankees

ESPN will exclusively present a 2025 Major League Baseball Opening Day doubleheader featuring both the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the 2024 American League Champion New York Yankees in action on Thursday, March 27.

The doubleheader begins on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET when Aaron Judge and the Yankees host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the National League Central in 2024.

Coverage continues with a special Opening Day edition of Baseball Tonight from 6-7 p.m. leading into the second half of ESPN’s doubleheader. Baseball Tonight will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series banner raising ceremony.

At 7 p.m., Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers host Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers on ESPN. All ESPN MLB event and studio coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN MLB Opening Day schedule:

Time (ET) Telecast 3 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees 6 p.m. Baseball Tonight 7 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

