ESPN to Present NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show, Sunday, Dec. 1

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the 64-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament will be revealed live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET during the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show. Host Courtney Lyle is joined live from ESPN’s Bristol studios by analysts Holly McPeak and Katie George for the one-hour show. Also featured within the program are team watch parties from around the nation and select coach and player interviews.

New Look Special

New this season, following the expanded rights agreement between ESPN and the NCAA, is the introduction of an original content series surrounding select NCAA Championships: women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, wrestling, men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball.

Volleyball’s one-hour special – Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship – will debut Thursday, Dec. 5 on ESPN+, with ESPN reporter/analyst Katie George hosting. The show focuses on the sport’s best storylines and headlines surrounding this year’s championships, while also highlighting volleyball’s growth over the past several years.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship is slated for re-airs on Thursday, Dec. 12 on ESPN2 (noon) and Sunday, Dec. 15 on ESPN (6 p.m.) during the NCAA Regional Round.

ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge

For the first time ever, the 2024 ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge will give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament brackets. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $10,000 in total prizes. The 2024 Volleyball Championship Challenge is open now on ESPN.com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App. Fans can complete and enter brackets until shortly before the start of the tournament’s first match on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Full Tournament Coverage

The exclusive presentation of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship begins Thursday, Dec. 5 across ESPN platforms. For the second straight year, the National Championship match will air live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. The full programming schedule will be released next week.

ESPN’s championship coverage will once again bring back The Fifth Set – the network’s volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on select ESPN platforms during the 48 First and Second Round matches, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with all the action at once.