ESPN’s Annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns with 150+ Hours of College Basketball Action Over Nine Days, Nov. 21-29
- 75+ games spanning 10 tournaments to air across ESPN platforms
- Maui Invitational field to feature four Top 10 teams including back-to-back National Champions UConn (Nov. 25-27)
- No. 1 Kansas and No. 12 Duke clash in Vegas Showdown (Nov. 26)
- Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis features three ranked teams, including No. 3 Gonzaga (Nov. 27-29)
ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 150 hours of coverage over nine days through November 29. In all, 10 early season events and more than 75 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.
The Feast Week schedule will feature five ESPN owned-and-operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21, 22 & 24), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 21, 22 & 24), Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown (Nov. 26), ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 28-29) and NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 28-29).
In addition, No. 17 Arizona hosts No. 12 Duke in an early-season non-conference clash on Friday, Nov. 22 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Other notable tournaments include the UKG Legends Classic (Nov. 21-22), Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 22-24), Maui Invitational presented by Novavax (Nov. 25-27) and the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s (Nov. 25) and Men’s (Nov. 27-29) tournaments.
In all, more than 60 teams will be showcased on ESPN platforms, including all five of the top-ranked teams in the country and 11 of the AP Top 25.
2024 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:
- Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21, 22 and 24) – A pair of 2023 Final Four teams, Miami and Florida Atlantic, highlight the eight-team field.
- Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 21, 22 and 24) – 2024 NIT participants Bradley (Missouri Valley), Princeton (Ivy) and South Florida (American Athletic) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C.
- UKG Legends Classic (Nov. 21-22) – The two-night event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn includes tradition-rich men’s basketball programs Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech and St. Joseph’s.
- Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 22-24) – Florida State, Temple, Vermont, Delaware, Yale, Fairfield and UMass take the court for the three-day event in Uncasville, Conn.
- Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 24) – Villanova and Maryland, teams that have both won the National Championship since the turn of the century, meet at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
- Maui Invitational Presented by Novavax (Nov. 25-27): The eight-team field for one of the sport’s marquee events features four Top 10 teams – back-to-back National Champions and No. 2-ranked UConn, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Iowa State and No. 10 North Carolina, with Michigan State, Memphis, Dayton and Colorado to round out the field. The tournament returns to Maui, Hawaii, after last year’s event was held in Honolulu following the devastating wildfires in August 2023. ESPN’s coverage will honor Bill Walton, the late basketball icon and longtime ESPN commentator who covered the event throughout its 30 years.
- Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 25) – The championship (ESPN2) and 3rd place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas will air on ESPN platforms. No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor – as well as NCAA Tournament teams Indiana and Texas A&M, lead the eight-team field.
- Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown (Nov. 26): The marquee matchup of the doubleheader features All-American Hunter Dickinson and the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks facing Cooper Flagg and the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (9 p.m., ESPN). Furman meets Seattle in the second game of the night (11:30 p.m., ESPNU).
- Bad Boy Mowers Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 27-29) – The Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes a star-studded field, including three ranked teams – No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 16 Indiana and No. 17 Arizona. The field also includes heralded programs Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, West Virginia and Davidson.
- ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 28-29) – The two-night event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex outside Orlando, Fla., features Minnesota vs. Wichita State and No. 21 Florida vs. Wake Forest.
- NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 28-29) – Utah State, St. Bonaventure, Northern Iowa and North Texas make up the field for the two-night event at the Wide World of Sports.
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,200 games during the 2024-25 regular season.
2024 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 21-29):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Nov 21
|Noon
|Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Miami vs. Drake
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|Noon
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|South Florida vs. Portland
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|2:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|Oklahoma State vs. Florida Atlantic
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|5 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Seton Hall vs. VCU
Jay Alter, Chris Spatola
|5:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|Bradley vs. Texas State
Mike Corey, Randolph Childress
|7 p.m.
|Legends Classic (Brooklyn, N.Y.) – Semifinal
|ESPN2
|Syracuse vs. Texas
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|7:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|Vanderbilt vs. Nevada
Jay Alter, Chris Spatola
|8 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
Princeton vs. Wright State
Mike Corey, Randolph Childress
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Legends Classic (Brooklyn, N.Y.) – Semifinal
|ESPN2
|Texas Tech vs. Saint Joseph’s
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|10 p.m.
|Memphis vs. San Francisco
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 22
|11:30 a.m.
|Charleston Classic – Semifinal
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|11:30 a.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Consolation
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Consolation
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Semifinal
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
Florida State vs. Temple
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Legends Classic – Third Place
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Consolation
Jay Alter, Chris Spatola
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Consolation
Mike Corey, Randolph Childress
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Legends Classic – Championship
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Duke at No. 17 Arizona
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 23
|12:30 a.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Hawaii
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
Delaware vs. Vermont
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
Fairfield vs. Yale
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
UMass vs. Temple
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 24
|10:30 a.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – 7th Place
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – 7th Place
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Empire Classic (Newark, N.J.)
|ESPN
|Villanova vs. Maryland
John Schriffen, Jay Williams
|1 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – 3rd Place
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
Vermont vs. Fairfield
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – 3rd or 5th Place
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
|ESPN2
|Florida State vs. UMass
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby
|5:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Championship
Mike Corey, Randolph Childress
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – 3rd or 5th Place
Jay Alter, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.)
|ESPNU
|Yale vs. Delaware
Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby
|8 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – 5th Place
Mike Corey, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic – Championship
Jay Alter, Chris Spatola
|ESPN
|Mon, Nov 25
|Noon
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Women’s Championship
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Memphis vs. No. 2 UConn
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|2:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Women’s 3rd Place Game
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Colorado vs. Michigan State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|9 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Iowa State
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|11:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Dayton vs. No. 10 North Carolina
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|Tue, Nov 26
|3:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Consolation
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Semifinal
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at No. 9 Kentucky
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Consolation
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Vegas Showdown (Las Vegas)
|ESPN
|No. 12 Duke vs. No. 1 Kansas
Karl Ravech, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|11 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Semifinal
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|11:30 p.m.
|Vegas Showdown (Las Vegas)
|ESPNU
|Seattle at Furman
Karl Ravech, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|Wed, Nov 27
|Noon
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal
|ESPN
|Louisville vs. No. 16 Indiana
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|2:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – 5th Place
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal
|ESPN/ESPN2
|West Virginia vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|5 p.m.
|Maui Invitational Championship
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Oklahoma vs. Providence
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|7:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal
|ESPN2
|Davidson vs. No. 17 Arizona
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|9:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – 3rd Place
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|Thu, Nov 28
|12 a.m.
|Maui Invitational – 7th Place
Kanoa Leahey, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|Noon
|ESPN Events Invitational (Kissimmee, Fla.) – Semifinal
|ESPN2
|Minnesota vs. Wichita State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational (Kissimmee, Fla.) – Semifinal
|ESPN
|No. 21 Florida vs. Wake Forest
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|2:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off (Kissimmee, Fla.) – Semifinal
|ESPN2
|Utah State vs. St. Bonaventure
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|7:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off (Kissimmee, Fla.) – Semifinal
|ESPNU
|Northern Iowa vs. North Texas
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|Fri, Nov 29
|11 a.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – 7th Place
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – 3rd Place
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off – Championship
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis – 5th Place
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off – 3rd Place
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPNU