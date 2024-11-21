ESPN’s Annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns with 150+ Hours of College Basketball Action Over Nine Days, Nov. 21-29

75+ games spanning 10 tournaments to air across ESPN platforms

Maui Invitational field to feature four Top 10 teams including back-to-back National Champions UConn (Nov. 25-27)

No. 1 Kansas and No. 12 Duke clash in Vegas Showdown (Nov. 26)

Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis features three ranked teams, including No. 3 Gonzaga (Nov. 27-29)

ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 150 hours of coverage over nine days through November 29. In all, 10 early season events and more than 75 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

The Feast Week schedule will feature five ESPN owned-and-operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21, 22 & 24), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 21, 22 & 24), Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown (Nov. 26), ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 28-29) and NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 28-29).

In addition, No. 17 Arizona hosts No. 12 Duke in an early-season non-conference clash on Friday, Nov. 22 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Other notable tournaments include the UKG Legends Classic (Nov. 21-22), Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 22-24), Maui Invitational presented by Novavax (Nov. 25-27) and the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s (Nov. 25) and Men’s (Nov. 27-29) tournaments.

In all, more than 60 teams will be showcased on ESPN platforms, including all five of the top-ranked teams in the country and 11 of the AP Top 25.

2024 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21, 22 and 24) – A pair of 2023 Final Four teams, Miami and Florida Atlantic, highlight the eight-team field.

A pair of 2023 Final Four teams, Miami and Florida Atlantic, highlight the eight-team field. Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 21, 22 and 24) – 2024 NIT participants Bradley (Missouri Valley), Princeton (Ivy) and South Florida (American Athletic) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C.

2024 NIT participants Bradley (Missouri Valley), Princeton (Ivy) and South Florida (American Athletic) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C. UKG Legends Classic (Nov. 21-22) – The two-night event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn includes tradition-rich men’s basketball programs Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech and St. Joseph’s.

The two-night event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn includes tradition-rich men’s basketball programs Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech and St. Joseph’s. Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 22-24) – Florida State, Temple, Vermont, Delaware, Yale, Fairfield and UMass take the court for the three-day event in Uncasville, Conn.

Florida State, Temple, Vermont, Delaware, Yale, Fairfield and UMass take the court for the three-day event in Uncasville, Conn. Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 24) – Villanova and Maryland, teams that have both won the National Championship since the turn of the century, meet at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Villanova and Maryland, teams that have both won the National Championship since the turn of the century, meet at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Maui Invitational Presented by Novavax (Nov. 25-27): The eight-team field for one of the sport’s marquee events features four Top 10 teams – back-to-back National Champions and No. 2-ranked UConn, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Iowa State and No. 10 North Carolina, with Michigan State, Memphis, Dayton and Colorado to round out the field. The tournament returns to Maui, Hawaii, after last year’s event was held in Honolulu following the devastating wildfires in August 2023. ESPN’s coverage will honor Bill Walton, the late basketball icon and longtime ESPN commentator who covered the event throughout its 30 years.

The eight-team field for one of the sport’s marquee events features four Top 10 teams – back-to-back National Champions and No. 2-ranked UConn, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Iowa State and No. 10 North Carolina, with Michigan State, Memphis, Dayton and Colorado to round out the field. The tournament returns to Maui, Hawaii, after last year’s event was held in Honolulu following the devastating wildfires in August 2023. ESPN’s coverage will honor Bill Walton, the late basketball icon and longtime ESPN commentator who covered the event throughout its 30 years. Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 25) – The championship (ESPN2) and 3 rd place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas will air on ESPN platforms. No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor – as well as NCAA Tournament teams Indiana and Texas A&M, lead the eight-team field.

The championship (ESPN2) and 3 place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas will air on ESPN platforms. No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor – as well as NCAA Tournament teams Indiana and Texas A&M, lead the eight-team field. Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown (Nov. 26): The marquee matchup of the doubleheader features All-American Hunter Dickinson and the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks facing Cooper Flagg and the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (9 p.m., ESPN). Furman meets Seattle in the second game of the night (11:30 p.m., ESPNU).

The marquee matchup of the doubleheader features All-American Hunter Dickinson and the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks facing Cooper Flagg and the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (9 p.m., ESPN). Furman meets Seattle in the second game of the night (11:30 p.m., ESPNU). Bad Boy Mowers Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 27-29) – The Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes a star-studded field, including three ranked teams – No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 16 Indiana and No. 17 Arizona. The field also includes heralded programs Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, West Virginia and Davidson.

The Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes a star-studded field, including three ranked teams – No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 16 Indiana and No. 17 Arizona. The field also includes heralded programs Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, West Virginia and Davidson. ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 28-29) – The two-night event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex outside Orlando, Fla., features Minnesota vs. Wichita State and No. 21 Florida vs. Wake Forest.

The two-night event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex outside Orlando, Fla., features Minnesota vs. Wichita State and No. 21 Florida vs. Wake Forest. NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 28-29) – Utah State, St. Bonaventure, Northern Iowa and North Texas make up the field for the two-night event at the Wide World of Sports.

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,200 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

2024 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 21-29):