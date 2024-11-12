ESPN’s Monday Night Football Approaching 100 Million Fans As Second Half of 2024-25 Season Gets Underway

2024 MNF Season on Pace to Join 2023 MNF Season as Two Most-Watched Seasons Since 2010

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Averages a Million Viewers an Episode

Monday Night Countdown Up Year-Over-Year Overall, Joins Sunday NFL Countdown in Double-Digit Audience Increases Among Young Audiences

NFL Live Drives Increases on Mondays and NFL PrimeTime Leads on ESPN+

ESPN’s Monday Night Football has reached nearly 100 million fans in under two months, headlining a strong first half for the NFL on ESPN game presentation and studio shows. Monday Night Countdown has increased its viewership from the 2023-24 season and Sunday NFL Countdown joins the Monday pregame show in achieving double-digit increases among younger audiences under 17 years old. NFL Live has delivered year-over-year viewership growth in its added hour on Mondays and continues to further cement the show as the daily destination for fans.

In the first nine weeks, 95.4 million fans have watched a portion of Monday Night Football. Game-to-game, MNF is averaging 14.4 million viewers (11 games), joining the 2023 campaign as Monday Night Football’s two highest audiences at this point in the season since Monday Night Football’s 2010 season.

Excluding MNF’s viewership in Weeks 3, 4 and 7, where ESPN and ABC or ESPN+ each had exclusive games, Monday Night Football’s viewership jumps up to nearly 17 million viewers (16.9 million through six games).

Individually, Monday Night Football has delivered multiple superlatives, including:

20+ Million Viewers: In both Week 1 (Jets-49ers) and Week 9 (Buccaneers-Chiefs), Monday Night Football earned north of 20 million viewers, the fifth and sixth time, respectively, achieving that feat since September 2023.

Strong ESPN Audiences: In Week 5 (Saints-Chiefs) and Week 2 (Falcons-Eagles), ESPN delivered the most-watched (15.9 million viewers) and fourth-most-watched (15 million) MNF games which were not simulcast on ABC since 2019.

All season-to-date viewership is inclusive of data through Week 9 (November 4), the halfway point for Monday Night Football. The television franchise’s Week 10 matchup featuring the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams on November 11 (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes) generated 12.2 million viewers and will be part of ESPN’s season-to-date totals moving forward moving forward.

ManningCast Continues to Add Significant Audience in Fourth Year

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is averaging one million viewers an episode (982,000 viewers) through its first seven shows of the season. In Week 5 (Saints-Chiefs), the show delivered an audience of 1.4 million viewers and in Week 7 (Ravens-Buccaneers), the alternate telecast achieved its 30th individual episode of averaging at least one million viewers.

ESPN on NFL Studio Shows Achieve Multiple Levels of Success

Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m. ET) is averaging 1.2 million viewers a show leading into Monday Night Football each week, up 3% from last season. The show hit a highwater mark of 1.7 million viewers in Week 9, among the show’s best in the last 70+ episodes. The pregame show’s success is being driven by double-digit increases in women viewers (+14%) and P2-17 (+13%).

Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) finished the first half of the season with its most-watched episode of the season, generating 1.4 million viewers on November 3, the show’s most-watched November show since 2019. Overall, the show is averaging 1.2 million viewers and has scored % growth the youngest demo (P2-17).

NFL Live expanded to two hours on Mondays this season and the first hour of the show (3-4 p.m.) is up 19% year-over-year compared to the programming that aired in that spot in the 2023 season. Across its entire show on Mondays (3-5 p.m.), NFL Live is up 6% year over year, averaging 432,000 viewers an episode.

NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ remains the most-viewed studio show on the platform since the start of the football season.

Please note: Monday Night Football and each show’s viewership is through Week 9 (November 4). Audience includes telecasts on ABC and ESPN2 where applicable. Doesn’t include ESPN Deportes. Monday Night Football season average excludes ESPN+ exclusive game in Week 7.

