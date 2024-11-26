ESPN’s Monday Night Football Scores 17.4 Million Viewers for Ravens at Chargers in Week 12

In a game featuring John and Jim Harbaugh going head-to-head (Ravens-Chargers – 8:15 p.m. ET, November 25, 2024), ESPN’s Monday Night Football delivered 17.4 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes and peaked at 19.2 million viewers late in the third quarter. The Ravens-Chargers game is MNF’s fifth game of more than 17 million viewers this season and second consecutive week achieving the feat.

Media Contacts

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])