Formula 1 Telecast Schedule for Sau Paulo Grand Prix Revised for Sunday

F1Motorsports

Formula 1 Telecast Schedule for Sau Paulo Grand Prix Revised for Sunday

Photo of Andy Hall Andy Hall Follow on Twitter 27 seconds ago

Due to the rainout of Saturday’s qualifying for the Formula 1 Sau Paulo Grand Prix, moving qualifying to Sunday morning, and the adjustment of the starting time of Sunday’s race, the ESPN coverage schedule for race day on Sunday has been revised.

Formula 1 San Paolo Grand Prix Revised Sunday Schedule

5:25a ET — Qualifying | ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

9:00a ET — Grand Prix Sunday | ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN3 (in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN3)

10:25a ET — F1 San Paolo Grand Prix | ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN3 (in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN3) (ESPN2 will join the race telecast in progress at conclusion of New York City Marathon coverage)

NOTE:

The F1 Kids alt-cast will stream on ESPN3.

In the New York City area, where coverage of the NYC Marathon is blacked out, the race telecast will be seen on ESPN2 in its entirety.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]

Photo of Andy Hall Andy Hall Follow on Twitter 27 seconds ago
Photo of Andy Hall

Andy Hall

My main responsibility is PR/Communications for ESPN’s news platforms including the Enterprise/Investigative Unit, the E60 program and SportsCenter. In addition, I’m the PR contact for ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage, golf majors (the Masters and PGA Championship) and TGL golf. I’m based in Daytona Beach, Fla., and have been with ESPN since 2006.
Back to top button