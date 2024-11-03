Formula 1 Telecast Schedule for Sau Paulo Grand Prix Revised for Sunday

Due to the rainout of Saturday’s qualifying for the Formula 1 Sau Paulo Grand Prix, moving qualifying to Sunday morning, and the adjustment of the starting time of Sunday’s race, the ESPN coverage schedule for race day on Sunday has been revised.

Formula 1 San Paolo Grand Prix Revised Sunday Schedule

5:25a ET — Qualifying | ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

9:00a ET — Grand Prix Sunday | ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN3 (in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN3)

10:25a ET — F1 San Paolo Grand Prix | ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN3 (in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN3) (ESPN2 will join the race telecast in progress at conclusion of New York City Marathon coverage)

NOTE:

The F1 Kids alt-cast will stream on ESPN3.

In the New York City area, where coverage of the NYC Marathon is blacked out, the race telecast will be seen on ESPN2 in its entirety.

