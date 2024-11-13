Game On! ESPN Platforms Present Record 700+ Hours of NCAA Fall Championship Action
As part of ESPN and the NCAA’s expanded rights agreement, ESPN platforms will present more than 700 hours of live programming surrounding 14 NCAA Fall Championships this November, December and January, including Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles Tennis, FCS, DII and DIII Football, Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s Water Polo, and DI, DII and DIII Women’s Volleyball. Various rounds of these championships are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.
Action begins with the opening rounds of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 13, the first time the event has been carried in full on ESPN platforms. Trophy-lifting season continues through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with the FCS Football Championship in primetime on ESPN. All championship brackets and full details are available on NCAA.com, and all Fall championship action will be available to stream on ESPN+.
ABC will play host to an expanded portfolio of NCAA Fall Championship action, including the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, both semifinals and a quarterfinal of the FCS Playoffs, and a regional final match of DI Women’s Volleyball. Additionally, ESPNU will televise the FCS Playoffs Selection Show (Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m.) and the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show will air live on ESPN at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Both the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and the FCS Football Championship will have pre-championship studio shows on ABC and ESPN, respectively, leading directly into championship competition.
Beyond presenting the live events and studio programming, ESPN is introducing an original content series surrounding various NCAA Championships. In early December, ESPN reporter/analyst Katie George will host a one-hour women’s volleyball special that focuses on the sport’s best storylines and headlines surrounding this year’s championship, while also highlighting volleyball’s growth over the past several years. In all, ESPN will produce one-hour original content shows for eight NCAA sports during the 2024-25 season, including women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, wrestling, men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball.
ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,300 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms annually. More details.
2024-25 NCAA Fall Championships on ESPN Platforms
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Championship Event
|Platform
|Wed, Nov 13
|TBD
|NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Opening Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 15
|TBD
|NCAA Field Hockey Championship: First Round
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 17
|TBD
|NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 15 –
Sun, Nov 17
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: First Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, Nov 19
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Round of 64 (Baylor University – Waco, Texas)
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov 20
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Round of 32 (Baylor University – Waco, Texas)
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 21
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Round of 16 (Baylor University – Waco, Texas)
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 21
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: First Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 22
|Noon
|NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Semifinal I
(Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field – Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 22
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Semifinal II
(Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field – Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 22
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 22
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Quarterfinals (Baylor University – Waco, Texas)
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 23
|10 a.m.
|NCAA Cross Country Championships
(Thomas Zimmer Championship Course – Verona, Wisc.)
|ESPNU
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|DII Football Championship: First Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|DIII Football Championship: First Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Semifinals (Baylor University – Waco, Texas)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 24
|1:30 p.m.
|NCAA Field Hockey Championship
(Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field – Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|ESPNU
|Sun, Nov 24
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Third Round
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 24
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 24
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Finals (Baylor University – Waco, Texas)
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 29 –
Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|DII Football Championship: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|DIII Football Championship: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|FCS Playoffs: First Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 30 – Sun, Dec 1
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Third Round
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec 4
|TBD
|NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship: Quarterfinals (Cregger Center, Salem, Va.)
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec 5
|5 p.m.
|NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship: Semifinal I (Cregger Center, Salem, Va.)
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec 5
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship: Semifinal II (Cregger Center, Salem, Va.)
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 6
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal I
(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Dec 6
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal II
(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC)
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 5 –
Fri, Dec 6
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship: First Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 6 –
Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|DII Football Championship: Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|DIII Football Championship: Third Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|FCS Playoffs: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 7
|4 p.m.
|NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship
(Cregger Center, Salem, Va.)
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 7 –
Sun, Dec 8
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship: Second Round
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 8
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship
(Avery Aquatic Center – Stanford, Calif.)
|ESPNU
|Mon, Dec 9
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship
(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC)
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 12
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal I
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 12
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal II
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 12
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal III
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 12
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal IV
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 12
|TBD
|NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Quarterfinals (Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD)
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 13
|9 p.m.
|FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal I
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec 13
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal I
(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Dec 13
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal II
(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Dec 13
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal V
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec 13
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal VI
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec 13
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal VII
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec 13
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Semifinal VIII
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec 13
|TBD
|NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Semifinals (Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD)
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 14
|TBD
|DII Football Championship: Semifinals
|ESPN+^
|Sat, Dec 14
|TBD
|DIII Football Championship: Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 14
|Noon
|FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal II
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 14
|3:30 p.m.
|FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal III
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 14
|TBD
|FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal IV
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 14
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Final I
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 14
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Final II
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 14
|TBD
|NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship
(Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 15
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Final III
|ABC
|Sun, Dec 15
|8:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
Regional Final IV
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec 16
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship
(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC)
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 19
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
National Semifinal I (KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.)
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec 19
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:
National Semifinal II (KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.)
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 21
|2 p.m.
|DII Football Championship
(McKinney ISD Stadium – McKinney, Texas)
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 21
|TBD
|DIII Football Championship: Semifinals
|ESPN+^
|Sat, Dec 21
|Noon
|FCS Playoffs: Semifinal I
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 21
|3:30 p.m.
|FCS Playoffs: Semifinal II
|ABC
|Sun, Dec 22
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship
(KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.)
|ABC
|Sun, Jan 5
|8 p.m.
|DIII Football Championship
(Shell Energy Stadium – Houston, Texas)
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan 6
|7 p.m.
|FCS Football Championship
(Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas)
|ESPN
^denotes a tape delay on ESPNU