Game On! ESPN Platforms Present Record 700+ Hours of NCAA Fall Championship Action

As part of ESPN and the NCAA’s expanded rights agreement, ESPN platforms will present more than 700 hours of live programming surrounding 14 NCAA Fall Championships this November, December and January, including Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles Tennis, FCS, DII and DIII Football, Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s Water Polo, and DI, DII and DIII Women’s Volleyball. Various rounds of these championships are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

Action begins with the opening rounds of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 13, the first time the event has been carried in full on ESPN platforms. Trophy-lifting season continues through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with the FCS Football Championship in primetime on ESPN. All championship brackets and full details are available on NCAA.com, and all Fall championship action will be available to stream on ESPN+.

ABC will play host to an expanded portfolio of NCAA Fall Championship action, including the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, both semifinals and a quarterfinal of the FCS Playoffs, and a regional final match of DI Women’s Volleyball. Additionally, ESPNU will televise the FCS Playoffs Selection Show (Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m.) and the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show will air live on ESPN at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Both the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and the FCS Football Championship will have pre-championship studio shows on ABC and ESPN, respectively, leading directly into championship competition.

Beyond presenting the live events and studio programming, ESPN is introducing an original content series surrounding various NCAA Championships. In early December, ESPN reporter/analyst Katie George will host a one-hour women’s volleyball special that focuses on the sport’s best storylines and headlines surrounding this year’s championship, while also highlighting volleyball’s growth over the past several years. In all, ESPN will produce one-hour original content shows for eight NCAA sports during the 2024-25 season, including women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, wrestling, men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball.

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,300 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms annually. More details.

2024-25 NCAA Fall Championships on ESPN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Championship Event Platform Wed, Nov 13 TBD NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Opening Round ESPN+ Fri, Nov 15 TBD NCAA Field Hockey Championship: First Round ESPN+ Sun, Nov 17 TBD NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Second Round ESPN+ Fri, Nov 15 –

Sun, Nov 17 TBD NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: First Round ESPN+ Tue, Nov 19 TBD NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Round of 64 (Baylor University – Waco, Texas) ESPN+ Wed, Nov 20 TBD NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Round of 32 (Baylor University – Waco, Texas) ESPN+ Thu, Nov 21 TBD NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Round of 16 (Baylor University – Waco, Texas) ESPN+ Thu, Nov 21 TBD NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: First Round ESPN+ Fri, Nov 22 Noon NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Semifinal I

(Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field – Ann Arbor, Mich.) ESPN+ Fri, Nov 22 3 p.m. NCAA Field Hockey Championship: Semifinal II

(Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field – Ann Arbor, Mich.) ESPN+ Fri, Nov 22 TBD NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Second Round ESPN+ Fri, Nov 22 TBD NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Quarterfinals (Baylor University – Waco, Texas) ESPN+ Sat, Nov 23 10 a.m. NCAA Cross Country Championships

(Thomas Zimmer Championship Course – Verona, Wisc.) ESPNU Sat, Nov 23 TBD DII Football Championship: First Round ESPN+ Sat, Nov 23 TBD DIII Football Championship: First Round ESPN+ Sat, Nov 23 TBD NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Semifinals (Baylor University – Waco, Texas) ESPN+ Sun, Nov 24 1:30 p.m. NCAA Field Hockey Championship

(Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field – Ann Arbor, Mich.) ESPNU Sun, Nov 24 TBD NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Third Round ESPN+ Sun, Nov 24 TBD NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Second Round ESPN+ Sun, Nov 24 TBD NCAA Men’s & Women’s Singles & Doubles Championship: Finals (Baylor University – Waco, Texas) ESPN+ Fri, Nov 29 –

Sat, Nov 30 TBD NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Quarterfinals ESPN+ Sat, Nov 30 TBD DII Football Championship: Second Round ESPN+ Sat, Nov 30 TBD DIII Football Championship: Second Round ESPN+ Sat, Nov 30 TBD FCS Playoffs: First Round ESPN+ Sat, Nov 30 – Sun, Dec 1 TBD NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Third Round ESPN+ Wed, Dec 4 TBD NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship: Quarterfinals (Cregger Center, Salem, Va.) ESPN+ Thu, Dec 5 5 p.m. NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship: Semifinal I (Cregger Center, Salem, Va.) ESPN+ Thu, Dec 5 7:30 p.m. NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship: Semifinal II (Cregger Center, Salem, Va.) ESPN+ Fri, Dec 6 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal I

(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC) ESPNU Fri, Dec 6 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal II

(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC) ESPNU Thu, Dec 5 –

Fri, Dec 6 TBD NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship: First Round ESPN+ Fri, Dec 6 –

Sat, Dec 7 TBD NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Quarterfinals ESPN+ Sat, Dec 7 TBD DII Football Championship: Quarterfinals ESPN+ Sat, Dec 7 TBD DIII Football Championship: Third Round ESPN+ Sat, Dec 7 TBD FCS Playoffs: Second Round ESPN+ Sat, Dec 7 4 p.m. NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship

(Cregger Center, Salem, Va.) ESPN+ Sat, Dec 7 –

Sun, Dec 8 TBD NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship: Second Round ESPN+ Sun, Dec 8 6 p.m. NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship

(Avery Aquatic Center – Stanford, Calif.) ESPNU Mon, Dec 9 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship

(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC) ESPNU Thu, Dec 12 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal I ESPN2 Thu, Dec 12 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal II ESPN2 Thu, Dec 12 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal III ESPN2 Thu, Dec 12 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal IV ESPN2 Thu, Dec 12 TBD NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Quarterfinals (Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) ESPN+ Fri, Dec 13 9 p.m. FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal I ESPN Fri, Dec 13 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal I

(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC) ESPNU Fri, Dec 13 7:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship: Semifinal II

(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC) ESPNU Fri, Dec 13 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal V ESPN2 Fri, Dec 13 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal VI ESPN2 Fri, Dec 13 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal VII ESPN2 Fri, Dec 13 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Semifinal VIII ESPN2 Fri, Dec 13 TBD NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Semifinals (Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) ESPN+ Sat, Dec 14 TBD DII Football Championship: Semifinals ESPN+^ Sat, Dec 14 TBD DIII Football Championship: Quarterfinals ESPN+ Sat, Dec 14 Noon FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal II ESPN Sat, Dec 14 3:30 p.m. FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal III ABC Sat, Dec 14 TBD FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinal IV ESPN+ Sat, Dec 14 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Final I ESPN2 Sat, Dec 14 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Final II ESPN2 Sat, Dec 14 TBD NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship

(Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) ESPN+ Sun, Dec 15 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Final III ABC Sun, Dec 15 8:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

Regional Final IV ESPN Mon, Dec 16 7 p.m. NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship

(WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, NC) ESPNU Thu, Dec 19 6:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

National Semifinal I (KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.) ESPN Thu, Dec 19 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship:

National Semifinal II (KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.) ESPN Sat, Dec 21 2 p.m. DII Football Championship

(McKinney ISD Stadium – McKinney, Texas) ESPN2 Sat, Dec 21 TBD DIII Football Championship: Semifinals ESPN+^ Sat, Dec 21 Noon FCS Playoffs: Semifinal I ABC Sat, Dec 21 3:30 p.m. FCS Playoffs: Semifinal II ABC Sun, Dec 22 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship

(KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.) ABC Sun, Jan 5 8 p.m. DIII Football Championship

(Shell Energy Stadium – Houston, Texas) ESPN Mon, Jan 6 7 p.m. FCS Football Championship

(Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas) ESPN

^denotes a tape delay on ESPNU