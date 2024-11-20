NCAA Gymnastics Reaches New Heights on ESPN Platforms in 2025, with Nearly 100 Hours of High-Flying Action and NCAA Women’s and Men’s Championships Set for the Spotlight

ESPN’s Most Expansive Season in History with More Than 60 Meets Between Regular Season, Conference Championships and NCAA Gymnastics Postseason Presentations

The Complete Top 10 from Final 2024 Standings and 20 of Top 25 Appear Across Linear Platforms

Second Annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Set for Jan. 10-11, 2025

National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championship on ESPN Platforms for the First Time

ESPN soars to new heights in its NCAA Gymnastics coverage across ESPN platforms, with 2025 boasting the most programming hours in ESPN history dedicated to flips, full-outs and all-around action. Nearly 100 hours leap across ESPN platforms this winter, and collegiate gymnastics will shine in the spotlight once again with the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth on broadcast television for the fifth consecutive season.

ABC is the home of the 2025 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 19, at 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal rounds stick the landing on Thursday, April 17 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 4:30 p.m. and Semifinal II at 9 p.m. Thursday. Surround championship coverage will be live on ESPN+ to bring viewers to each apparatus for every second of the action. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals on ESPN+, showcasing real-time action of every gymnast and apparatus from regional rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Wash., Tuscaloosa, Ala., and University Park, Pa.

New to ESPN platforms this year is the 2025 NCAA National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championship live from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The men’s title meet is set for Saturday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Between the regular season, Conference Championship Saturday and comprehensive coverage of all rounds of the NCAA Gymnastics Championship, more than 60 meets featuring teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will be available across ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, with additional action on SEC Network+ and ACCNX throughout the season.

Top 10 Teams Tumble into TV Time

2024 NCAA champion LSU begins their title defense with the first televised meet of the season on Friday, Jan 3. The Tigers host Iowa State on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. The following weekend, LSU looks toward a stacked field in the second annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, as Session II on ABC sees the Tigers take on No. 2 California, No. 3 Utah and six-time NCAA champion and defending champ of the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, No. 6 Oklahoma. In total, LSU is on ESPN linear platforms seven times in the regular season.

2024 national finalists Cal, Utah and Florida and national semifinalists Stanford, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama are set for 31 combined TV appearances this winter, with the 2025 schedule showcasing all top 10 teams in the country and 20 of the Final Top 25 from 2024 across ESPN platforms.

The 2025 NCAA season on ESPN platforms sees stacked rosters around the country including multiple Olympians and Olympic alternates, as well as impressive veterans and incoming stars. Fresh off Team USA’s magical Olympic performance in Paris, Jade Carey (Oregon State) and Jordan Chiles (UCLA) come back to collegiate competition and welcome Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson (Arkansas) and Kaliya Lincoln (LSU) to the NCAA ranks.

No. 1 LSU returns 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion Haleigh Bryant and 2024 Olympian and NCAA Floor Champion Aleah Finnegan, No. 2 Cal welcomes back experienced all-arounders eMjae Frazier and Mya Lauzon, No. 3 Utah sees Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum back for another season, No. 4 Florida welcomes newcomer Skye Blakeley and veterans Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong, and senior Jordan Bowers gives one more go for No. 6 Oklahoma. No. 16 Georgia also has an Olympic lift as legendary coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi steps into the collegiate arena for the first time as co-head coach for the Bulldogs. Canqueteau-Landi is boosted by the return of two of the top freshmen in the SEC and NCAA in 2024, Lily Smith and Ady Wahl, as well as touted transfer from Utah – two-time world champion and Tokyo Olympics alternate Kara Eaker.

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, returns in 2025 for Year 2. In addition to Session II on ABC, Session III will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Saturday, with No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 17 UCLA competing in the primetime window. The opening session on Friday, Jan. 10 welcomes No. 19 Michigan, ACC Champion NC State, Arizona and Clemson on ACC Network, with live or tape delay designation determined in early January once College Football Playoff Semifinalists are confirmed. The meet will be carried live in its entirety on the ESPN App.

ESPN2 hosts nine regular season matchups in 2025, beginning with 2021 NCAA Champion Michigan traveling to 2019 national finalist Denver on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Friday, Jan. 17 is set for the spotlight with No. 4 Florida and top-ranked LSU facing off in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. In addition to Session III of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, the other ESPN2 meets include:

21 Oregon State at No. 20 Auburn (Jan. 24, 9:30 p.m.)

Arizona at No. 16 Arizona State (Jan. 26, 5 p.m.)

7 Arkansas at No. 6 Oklahoma (Jan. 31, 9 p.m.)

1 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (Feb. 7, 9 p.m.)

6 Oklahoma at No. 1 LSU (Feb. 14, 9 p.m.)

4 Florida at No. 6 Oklahoma (Feb. 21, 9 p.m.)

New-Look SEC Set for Spotlight on SEC Network

Year 11 of SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise features a new squad as six-time NCAA Champion Oklahoma competes in its first SEC campaign. 2025 is highlighted by a record-tying nine consecutive weekends of high-flying action from around the conference beginning on Friday, Jan. 3. Viewers will be treated to another banner year for FNH tripleheaders, with a record seven set for SEC Network and ESPN2 featuring SEC squads during the 2025 regular season. In total, SEC Network will showcase 18 live meets in the 2025 regular season, excluding conference championship sessions.

ACC Network Gymnastics Welcomes Perennial Powerhouses Cal and Stanford

In addition to the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, ACC Network will highlight five further regular season meets in 2025, with ACCN windows set for 4 p.m. on Sundays. No. 5 Stanford visits Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 26 followed by No. 2 Cal at defending ACC Champion NC State on Sunday, Feb. 2. Clemson and North Carolina face off in an all-Carolina clash on Sunday, Feb. 9 and the fifth-ranked Cardinal take on the Tigers on Sunday, Feb. 23. Additionally, Elevate the Stage will be televised on ACCN this winter, with No. 2 California, No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Michigan State and North Carolina competing on Sunday, March 9 at 5 p.m.

Championship Saturday Sticks the Landing

ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+ are teaming up to take on Championship Saturday with a full day of conference championship action slated for Saturday, March 22. The Big 12 Gymnastics Championship flips into action first with Session I on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. and Session II in primetime on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Both sessions of the ACC Championship are set exclusively for ACC Network. Session I and Session II are slated for 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The SEC Gymnastics Championship will be telecast live, with the 2025 edition airing exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session begins at 3:30 p.m. with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m.

As always, every meet on ESPN platforms is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices and espn.com/watch.

2025 SCHEDULE – NCAA GYMNASTICS ON ESPN PLATFORMS