New Episode of ACC Network’s 3-Day Weekend Travel Series Focuses on First-Year ACC Member Stanford, Premiering Thursday, November 7

3-Day Weekend, the ACC Network travel series that introduces fans to each ACC town, will debut a new episode focused on first-year ACC member Stanford on Thursday, November 7. 3-Day Weekend: Palo Alto premieres at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, immediately following the conclusion of the ACC women’s soccer championship semifinal match featuring Duke and North Carolina.

Stanford, one of the most accomplished athletic and academic institutions in the country, officially joined the Atlantic Coast Conference on August 2, 2024. The Cardinal have won 136 NCAA team championships in their history, the most of any university. The episode explores historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments in and around Palo Alto, while giving viewers a taste of what Stanford has to offer for visiting fans.

Jess Roy is the host of 3-Day Weekend, which is produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN.

Episode highlights of 3-Day Weekend: Palo Alto include:

Coffee milkshakes at Palo Alto Creamery, a longstanding diner popular with Stanford students.

Wine tasting and horseback riding at Garrod Farms, a family-owned and operated estate winery and stables.

A guided tour of the Winchester Mystery House, a historic landmark that was once the personal residence of Sarah Lockwood Pardee Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester.

Delicious meals at Tamarine, a must-try Vietnamese fusion restaurant and Oren’s Hummus, a favorite amongst Stanford students for its fresh Mediterranean cuisine.

A sailing lesson at Shoreline Lake Boathouse, just a 15-minute drive from Stanford’s campus.

A quick stop at the local watering hole, Dutch Goose, a historic spot serving cold beers and burgers since 1966.

About 3 Day Weekend

Produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy visiting college towns throughout the ACC. Roy gives viewers a taste of the best things to do, see and eat in each area by introducing fans to unique activities, historic landmarks and popular restaurants and establishments.

3-Day Weekend debuted in 2020 and has featured 16 episodes to date – Blacksburg, Va., Miami/Coral Gables, Fla., Tallahassee, Fla., Atlanta, Louisville, Clemson, S.C., Charlottesville, Va., Boston, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, N.Y., Winston-Salem, N.C., Durham, N.C., Chapel Hill, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., South Bend, Indiana and Charlotte.