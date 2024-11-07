NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal Doubleheader; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and Eredivisie on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
NWSL: 2024 Playoffs Quarterfinal Doubleheader Sunday on ABC and ESPN platforms
On Sunday, the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will commence on ESPN platforms with a quarterfinal round doubleheader: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC Presented by Ally at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+; and NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC Presented by Ally at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Sebastian Salazar and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Ali Krieger will host the ABC broadcast.
NWSL Playoffs Doubleheader on ABC/ESPN Platforms:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Show/Match
|Platforms
|Sun, Nov 10
|12:30 p.m.
|Studio: NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel
Sebastian Salazar and Ali Krieger
|ABC, ESPN+
|12:40 p.m.
|Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC
Presented by Ally
Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli
Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns
Presented by Ally
Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson
Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja
|ABC, ESPN+
Quarterfinal Fast-Facts:
- Gotham FC seeks to become the third team in league history to repeat as champion, after FC Kansas City in 2014-15 and North Carolina Courage in 2018-19.
- Portland is making its league-record eighth straight appearance in the playoffs and its tenth playoff appearance in 11 regular seasons played.
- Washington Spirit clinched its first playoff appearance since 2021, when the team won the NWSL Championship. This is the third home playoff game in club history, and the second to be played at Audi Field.
- Bay FC reached the final playoff spot on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Houston Dash to become the second expansion team in NWSL history to clinch a playoff spot in their first season after San Diego Wave in 2022.
Barclays Women’s Super League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur on ESPN2 and ESPN+
On Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, Jamaican women’s national team star Khadija Shaw and No. 1 Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur, led by team captain Bethany England, at Etihad Stadium on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Mark Donaldson, Ali Krieger, and on-site reporter Alexis Nunes will provide commentary from the stadium in Manchester, This Friday’s match kicks off the series of at least four BWSL matches on ESPN linear television this season.
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna; Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona lead nine LALIGA matches this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
On Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, second-ranked Real Madrid, led by Mbappé and Vini Jr., host No. 5 Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid live on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and on ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match with reporters Alex Kirkland and Martin Ainstein from match site.
Sunday, first-ranked FC Barcelona, led by strikers Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, travel to Reale Arena in San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will provide commentary.
*Note: Saturday’s Espanyol vs. Valencia match has been postponed due to the natural disasters in the Community of Valencia.
LALIGA – Matchday 13 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 8
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov. 9
|8 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Alaves
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Valencia
– Match Postponed –
|3 p.m.
|Leganes vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov. 10
|8 a.m.
|Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Girona
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern München on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this Saturday
Bundesliga Matchday 10 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s first-ranked FC Bayern München and FC St. Pauli live from Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, on ESPN2, ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes. Derek Rae, Lutz Pfannenstiel and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will provide English language commentary. Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever will call the match in Spanish. ESPN FC pregame with Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will begin at 9 a.m. ET, and post-game coverage will begin immediately following the match.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern München, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund, SV Werder Bremen vs. Holstein Kiel, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Bundesliga Matchday 10 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 8
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov. 9
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 10
|9:30 a.m.
|
FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|11:30
|
VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. NAC Breda on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
First-ranked PSV Eindhoven travel to Rat Verlegh Stadion to face NAC Breda on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Eredivisie Matchday 10:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Nov. 9
|2 p.m.
|NAC Breda vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 10
|6:15 a.m.
|Almere City FC vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Twente vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|AZ vs. Willem II
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
