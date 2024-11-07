NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal Doubleheader; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and Eredivisie on ESPN Platforms This Weekend



NWSL: 2024 Playoffs Quarterfinal Doubleheader Sunday on ABC and ESPN platforms

On Sunday, the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will commence on ESPN platforms with a quarterfinal round doubleheader: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC Presented by Ally at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+; and NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC Presented by Ally at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Sebastian Salazar and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Ali Krieger will host the ABC broadcast.

NWSL Playoffs Doubleheader on ABC/ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Show/Match Platforms Sun, Nov 10 12:30 p.m. Studio: NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel Sebastian Salazar and Ali Krieger ABC, ESPN+ 12:40 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC

Presented by Ally

Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli

Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns

Presented by Ally

Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson

Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja ABC, ESPN+

Quarterfinal Fast-Facts:

Gotham FC seeks to become the third team in league history to repeat as champion, after FC Kansas City in 2014-15 and North Carolina Courage in 2018-19.

seeks to become the third team in league history to repeat as champion, after FC Kansas City in 2014-15 and North Carolina Courage in 2018-19. Portland is making its league-record eighth straight appearance in the playoffs and its tenth playoff appearance in 11 regular seasons played.

is making its league-record eighth straight appearance in the playoffs and its tenth playoff appearance in 11 regular seasons played. Washington Spirit clinched its first playoff appearance since 2021, when the team won the NWSL Championship. This is the third home playoff game in club history, and the second to be played at Audi Field.

clinched its first playoff appearance since 2021, when the team won the NWSL Championship. This is the third home playoff game in club history, and the second to be played at Audi Field. Bay FC reached the final playoff spot on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Houston Dash to become the second expansion team in NWSL history to clinch a playoff spot in their first season after San Diego Wave in 2022.

Barclays Women’s Super League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur on ESPN2 and ESPN+

On Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, Jamaican women’s national team star Khadija Shaw and No. 1 Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur, led by team captain Bethany England, at Etihad Stadium on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Mark Donaldson, Ali Krieger, and on-site reporter Alexis Nunes will provide commentary from the stadium in Manchester, This Friday’s match kicks off the series of at least four BWSL matches on ESPN linear television this season.

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna; Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona lead nine LALIGA matches this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, second-ranked Real Madrid, led by Mbappé and Vini Jr., host No. 5 Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid live on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and on ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match with reporters Alex Kirkland and Martin Ainstein from match site.

Sunday, first-ranked FC Barcelona, led by strikers Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, travel to Reale Arena in San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will provide commentary.

*Note: Saturday’s Espanyol vs. Valencia match has been postponed due to the natural disasters in the Community of Valencia.

LALIGA – Matchday 13 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 8 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov. 9 8 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Alaves ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Valencia

– Match Postponed – 3 p.m. Leganes vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov. 10 8 a.m. Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valladolid vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Girona ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern München on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this Saturday

Bundesliga Matchday 10 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s first-ranked FC Bayern München and FC St. Pauli live from Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, on ESPN2, ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes. Derek Rae, Lutz Pfannenstiel and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will provide English language commentary. Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever will call the match in Spanish. ESPN FC pregame with Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will begin at 9 a.m. ET, and post-game coverage will begin immediately following the match.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern München, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund, SV Werder Bremen vs. Holstein Kiel, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bundesliga Matchday 10 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 8 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 9 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern München ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 10 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 11:30 VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. NAC Breda on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

First-ranked PSV Eindhoven travel to Rat Verlegh Stadion to face NAC Breda on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 10 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Nov. 9 2 p.m. NAC Breda vs. PSV ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 10 6:15 a.m. Almere City FC vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Twente vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. AZ vs. Willem II ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –