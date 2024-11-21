Soccer on ABC and ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Futbol W at 2024 NWSL Championship, and more this Weekend

Mbappé’s ABC Network Debut on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé will make his ABC Network debut on Sunday when the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion leads Real Madrid and its collection of star players – Jude Bellingham, Vini Jr., Rodrigo, et al. – to face CD Leganés at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés. Coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET with a 30-minute pregame show, live from the picturesque, 12,000-seat stadium in a community southwest of Madrid. ESPN Deportes will air the match in Spanish, and ESPN+ will livestream the game in English and Spanish.

Host Dan Thomas and analysts Luis Garcia and Nedum Onuoha will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame segments from Leganés, joined by reporters Sid Lowe and Gemma Soler. Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.

CD Leganés-Real Madrid notes:

Considered one of the best players in soccer, Mbappé moved from Paris Saint Germain to the star-studded Madrid in the most-anticipated transfer in the off-season.

Real Madrid are the reigning champions of LALIGA and the UEFA Champions League.

Club Deportivo Leganés earned automatic promotion to the first tier of Spanish football after a first-place finish in Segunda División (LALIGA 2) last season.

On Saturday, first-ranked FC Barcelona, led by strikers Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, travel to Estadio Abanca-Balaídos to face Celta Vigo. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Spanish) will provide commentary.

LALIGA – Matchday 14 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 22 3 p.m. Getafe vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov. 23 8 a.m. Valencia vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Girona vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Mallorca ESPN+ 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov. 24 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Leganés vs. Real Madrid ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar in Kansas City for 2024 NWSL Championship

Futbol W, ESPN’s studio show of record for women’s soccer featuring two-time FIFA World Cup champion Ali Krieger with host Sebastian Salazar, will be in Kansas City through Saturday, covering the 2024 Orlando Pride-Washington Spirit NWSL Championship. Coverage begins today with the NWSL Championship media day and concludes on Saturday after the title match. Highlights:

Today at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS and ESPN+): Live Futbol W from Kansas City, Kansas, with live interviews of key players from the teams: Trinity Rodman, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Krueger, and Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit); Marta and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride); and NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman

Live Futbol W from Kansas City, Kansas, with live interviews of key players from the teams: Trinity Rodman, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Krueger, and Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit); Marta and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride); and NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman Saturday – one hour after trophy presentation (ESPN+): Krieger and Salazar will host a 2024 NWSL Championship post-match edition of the show from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Bundesliga Matchday 11 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top team FC Bayern München and FC Augsburg, live from Munich’s Allianz Arena on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Derek Rae, Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC pregame with Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and post-game coverage will start immediately following the game.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin and TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 22 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov. 23 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+

*Subject to change

Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea W.F.C. vs. Manchester United W.F.C. on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

In a matchup between the top five clubs in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings, Chelsea W.F.C., with a perfect 7-0 record this season, hosts midfielder Ella Toone and No. 5 Manchester United on Sunday at 7 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+.

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. FC Groningen on Saturday on ESPN+

First-ranked PSV Eindhoven host FC Groningen at Philips Stadion on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 11 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Nov. 12:45 p.m. Feyenoord vs. sc Heerenveen ESPN+ 3 p.m. PSV vs. FC Groningen ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 8:30 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. AZ ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+

*Subject to change

