Soccer on ABC and ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Futbol W at 2024 NWSL Championship, and more this Weekend
- Mbappé’s ABC Network Debut on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar at the 2024 NWSL Championship
LALIGA: Leganés host Mbappé and No. 2 Real Madrid this Sunday on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Kylian Mbappé will make his ABC Network debut on Sunday when the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion leads Real Madrid and its collection of star players – Jude Bellingham, Vini Jr., Rodrigo, et al. – to face CD Leganés at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés. Coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET with a 30-minute pregame show, live from the picturesque, 12,000-seat stadium in a community southwest of Madrid. ESPN Deportes will air the match in Spanish, and ESPN+ will livestream the game in English and Spanish.
Host Dan Thomas and analysts Luis Garcia and Nedum Onuoha will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame segments from Leganés, joined by reporters Sid Lowe and Gemma Soler. Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.
CD Leganés-Real Madrid notes:
- Considered one of the best players in soccer, Mbappé moved from Paris Saint Germain to the star-studded Madrid in the most-anticipated transfer in the off-season.
- Real Madrid are the reigning champions of LALIGA and the UEFA Champions League.
- Club Deportivo Leganés earned automatic promotion to the first tier of Spanish football after a first-place finish in Segunda División (LALIGA 2) last season.
On Saturday, first-ranked FC Barcelona, led by strikers Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, travel to Estadio Abanca-Balaídos to face Celta Vigo. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Spanish) will provide commentary.
LALIGA – Matchday 14 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 22
|3 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov. 23
|8 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Atletico de Madrid vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Girona vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov. 24
|8 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Leganés vs. Real Madrid
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar in Kansas City for 2024 NWSL Championship
Futbol W, ESPN’s studio show of record for women’s soccer featuring two-time FIFA World Cup champion Ali Krieger with host Sebastian Salazar, will be in Kansas City through Saturday, covering the 2024 Orlando Pride-Washington Spirit NWSL Championship. Coverage begins today with the NWSL Championship media day and concludes on Saturday after the title match. Highlights:
- Today at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS and ESPN+): Live Futbol W from Kansas City, Kansas, with live interviews of key players from the teams: Trinity Rodman, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Krueger, and Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit); Marta and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride); and NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman
- Saturday – one hour after trophy presentation (ESPN+): Krieger and Salazar will host a 2024 NWSL Championship post-match edition of the show from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
Bundesliga Matchday 11 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top team FC Bayern München and FC Augsburg, live from Munich’s Allianz Arena on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Derek Rae, Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC pregame with Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and post-game coverage will start immediately following the game.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin and TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig.
Bundesliga Matchday 11 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 22
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov. 23
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov.
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea W.F.C. vs. Manchester United W.F.C. on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
In a matchup between the top five clubs in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings, Chelsea W.F.C., with a perfect 7-0 record this season, hosts midfielder Ella Toone and No. 5 Manchester United on Sunday at 7 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+.
Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. FC Groningen on Saturday on ESPN+
First-ranked PSV Eindhoven host FC Groningen at Philips Stadion on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Eredivisie Matchday 11:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Nov.
|12:45 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. sc Heerenveen
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|PSV vs. FC Groningen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov.
|8:30 a.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
