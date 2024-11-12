State Farm® Champions Classic Extended Through 2028

ESPN Events’ State Farm Champions Classic season-opening men’s college basketball event featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State will be extended through November 2028.

The neutral site doubleheader will continue to rotate matchups so that each team plays the others once every three years. Sites for the 2026-28 events will be announced later. Previous venues include Madison Square Garden in New York City, the United Center in Chicago, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and the Georgia Dome and State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

ESPN Events Vice President Clint Overby

“Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State represent the very best within the sport of college basketball. Their records, traditions and championships all speak for themselves. We are proud to continue our partnership with the State Farm Champions Classic and these four programs.”

Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer

“We’re unbelievably excited about extending the Champions Classic. It’s always been an incredible way to start the season, providing an early test against elite competition. The respect we have for the other three programs is high-level, and our fans have really enjoyed getting an early look at our team against tough competition. I love knowing that we’ll continue this experience through 2028.”

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self

“The Champions Classic is a great way to tip off the basketball season and we look forward to continuing that through 2028. Every year, all eyes are on these two games. The Champions Classic is great, not only for the players, but for the coaches and college basketball fans as well.”

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Pope

“We are extremely excited about the continuation of this premier event in college basketball. For 15 years, the Champions Classic has showcased the nation’s best programs, seen unforgettable moments, featured terrific games and been the stage where players have become stars.”

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo

“Playing in the Champions Classic at the start of the college basketball season has been one of the best events for our sport, and for Tom Izzo and Michigan State too. Getting the chance to play with three of the premier programs in college basketball is something we look forward to every year. It’s an event that I cherish and will never take for granted. It’s great to know our fans and 600,000 living alumni can keep the Champions Classic locked into their calendars through 2028.”

The upcoming matchups are:

Nov. 12, 2024 (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)

Michigan State vs. Kansas

Duke vs. Kentucky

Nov. 18, 2025 (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Kansas vs. Duke

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Nov. 10, 2026

Michigan State vs. Duke

Kansas vs. Kentucky

Nov. 9, 2027

Kentucky vs. Duke

Kansas vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7, 2028

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Duke vs. Kansas

State Farm has been the title sponsor of the Champions Classic since the inaugural doubleheader in 2011.

Champions Classic History:

The event features three of the top four all-time winningest men’s college basketball programs: Kentucky (first), Kansas (second) and Duke (fourth), while Michigan State has made 26 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the second-longest active streak in Division I.

Since the Champions Classic began in 2011, all four teams have reached the Final Four at least once, with Kentucky (2011-12), Duke (2014-15) and Kansas (2021-22) winning national titles.

The four participating programs have combined for 19 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships (since 1939): Kentucky (eight), Duke (five), Kansas (four) and Michigan State (two).

A total of 69 NBA first round draft selections have played in the State Farm Champions Classic, or an average of 5.3 first-rounders every year.

All-time team records in the State Farm Champions Classic: Duke 8-5, Kansas 8-5, Kentucky 5-8, Michigan State 5-8.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

