‘The Battle of Texas’ Draws 17 Million Viewers, Monday Night Football’s Second Most-Watched Week 11 Game in the ESPN Era

NFL

‘The Battle of Texas’ Draws 17 Million Viewers, Monday Night Football’s Second Most-Watched Week 11 Game in the ESPN Era

Photo of Derek Volner Derek Volner Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

In Week 11, ESPN’s Monday Night Football featured the Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (November 18, 8:15 p.m. ET) across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, generating 17 million viewers. The significant audience joins last season’s Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch as the two most-watched MNF Week 11 games in the ESPN era (2006 – present).

Media Contacts
Derek Volner ([email protected])
Lily Blum ([email protected])

Tags
Photo of Derek Volner Derek Volner Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Derek Volner

Derek Volner

I currently lead ESPN’s NFL Communications, including Monday Night Football, NFL Draft and studio programming. Previously, I did the same for ESPN’s vast college football portfolio. I have been with ESPN since 2013.
Back to top button