‘The Battle of Texas’ Draws 17 Million Viewers, Monday Night Football’s Second Most-Watched Week 11 Game in the ESPN Era

In Week 11, ESPN’s Monday Night Football featured the Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (November 18, 8:15 p.m. ET) across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, generating 17 million viewers. The significant audience joins last season’s Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch as the two most-watched MNF Week 11 games in the ESPN era (2006 – present).

