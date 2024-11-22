‘They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce’ Set for January 2025 on ESPN

Five Consecutive Friday Nights Beginning January 3 and Continuing throughout the NFL Playoffs

Football Guests, Hundreds of NFL Fans, Comedy and the Band SNACKTIME Bring the Kelce Experience to Life Inside Union Transfer in Philadelphia

Future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce is becoming a quarterback of late-night sports entertainment television with They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce on ESPN. Airing on Friday nights/early Saturday mornings, the new personality-driven, one-hour program will take its inspiration from traditional late-night television, emphasizing a comedic approach throughout all five scheduled episodes which run in conjunction with the finale of the NFL regular season and playoffs.

ESPN will televise the Jason Kelce-fronted show, beginning the night and morning of January 3 and January 4, with each episode also available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN. Replays will air on ESPN2. NFL Films will produce the show in conjunction with Kelce’s Wooderboy Productions and Skydance Sports.

They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will be an immersive experience from Union Transfer in Philadelphia, showcasing the Super Bowl champion’s oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans. The show’s format will position Kelce and his guests to dissect NFL topics and storylines, mainly focused on that weekend’s games, in both conventional and good-humoredly unconventional approaches including active participation from the fans in attendance.

The atmosphere inside Union Transfer will bring the Kelce experience to life, amplified by live music from SNACKTIME, Philadelphia’s own beloved band with soul, funk, hip hop, and rock influences. Each show will be taped on Friday evening, mere hours prior to airing.

The five-episode run will premiere hours prior to the NFL’s regular season finale (Week 18) and have consecutive weekly airdates leading into Super Wild Card, Divisional and Conference Championship weekends before the finale ahead of the Pro Bowl Games and nine days from Super Bowl LIX. Kelce officially announced the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Nov. 21.

A Name Rooted in History

They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce derives its name from They Call it Pro Football, NFL Films’ first full-length film (1967), representing Kelce’s subtle tribute to the sport and the company which will now produce his own show more than 55 years later. The original NFL Films production was given the prestigious honor of being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2012, having been highly recognized and credited with how football and sports were showcased on television following its creation.

Multiplatform Show Debuts on ESPN, Available on ESPN+ and ESPN YouTube

ESPN will air the program at 1 a.m. ET, with the fifth episode beginning at 1:30 a.m. The show will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube, and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following its initial ESPN airing and then will re-air on ESPN2 on Saturday mornings, ahead of the NFL slate. Clips of the show will be actively pushed across social media platforms in real time and the hours following its airing, including on ESPN and Wooderboy handles.

ESPN Premiere Information

They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will be taped on Friday evenings, a few hours before each airing

Episode Date Time (ET) Network 1 Saturday, Jan. 4 1 a.m. ESPN 2 Saturday, Jan. 11 1 a.m. ESPN 3 Saturday, Jan. 18 1 a.m. ESPN 4 Saturday, Jan. 25 1 a.m. ESPN 5 Saturday, Feb. 1 1:30 a.m. ESPN

Attending They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce

Tickets for each show will be free and available through 1iota beginning in December. More details on the process will be released by 1iota in the coming weeks, including on its Instagram page.

Jason Kelce and ESPN

ESPN signed Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce to a multi-year agreement in May 2024, adding the vibrant personality as an analyst on the company’s marquee programming around premier NFL telecasts. The 13-year NFL veteran is on Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m. ET), leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games. Kelce also joins Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime of all ESPN’s NFL games. They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will add to his ESPN portfolio.

About Union Transfer

Union Transfer, located at 1026 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia’s Callowhill neighborhood, is a premier music venue renowned for its rich history and diverse programming. Opened in 2011 by R5 Productions and The Bowery Presents, the venue occupies a building constructed in 1889, which originally served as the Spring Garden Farmer’s Market and later housed the Union Transfer Baggage Express Co. With a capacity of 1,200, Union Transfer offers an intimate yet dynamic setting for a wide array of performances, ranging from indie rock and electronic acts to comedy shows. The venue is celebrated for its commitment to showcasing both emerging and established artists, contributing significantly to Philadelphia’s vibrant cultural scene.

About Wooderboy Productions

More on Wooderboy Productions, the production company founded by Jason Kelce, can be found by visiting their website at Wooderboy.com

About NFL Films

NFL Films is widely recognized as the most honored filmmaker in sports and continues to produce innovative franchises and documentaries across multiple networks and platforms, including Quarterback and Receiver on Netflix, Hard Knocks on HBO/Max, Peyton’s Places on ESPN+, eight 30 for 30 films on ESPN, and recent premium programming across Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, MGM+, FOX, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, NFL+ and The Roku Channel. In 2023 alone, NFL Films productions earned seven No. 1 rankings on five different platforms. Bullies of Baltimore was the No. 1 ranked 30 for 30 film premiere in the history of the ESPN+ platform, Quarterback was the No. 1 series on Netflix for 8 days and Top 10 in 16 countries, The Pick is In was the No. 1 ranking Roku Original documentary premiere of all time, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets was the No. 1 unscripted series for six straight weeks on Max, and Kelce became the No. 1 movie or series on Amazon Prime Video, only to be surpassed by Bye Bye Barry just two months later as the platform’s No. 1 documentary of all time in the U.S.. Completing the extraordinary year, HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins became the No. 1 series on Max in the final week of 2023. With 138 Sports Emmy Awards to its credit, NFL Films remains a gold standard in premium sports content, providing an elevated and connected viewer experience with privileged access to the athlete story.

About Skydance Sports

Launched in 2021 by David Ellison’s world-class entertainment studio Skydance, Skydance Sports has quickly become the preeminent studio for leagues, teams, elite athletes and A-List Hollywood talent seeking to produce premium, sports-related entertainment. The studio’s first scripted release, Air, about the creation of the air Jordan Brand, was directed by Ben Affleck and starred Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis. The film was nominated for “Best Picture” by the Golden Globes, and was given a ground-breaking, global theatrical release by Amazon and is available on Prime Video. Its first documentary project, Good Rivals, debuted on Prime Video in Fall 2022, and went on to receive a Sports Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Documentary Series.” Most recently, Skydance partnered with the NFL and NFL Films to significantly expand multiplatform programming across sports. The partnership’s first projects include a 10-episode docuseries for Netflix about the 1990s Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, the Sports-Emmy nominated documentary films NFL Draft: The Pick Is In which was the most-watched original documentary for The Roku Channel, and Kelce for Prime Video, which quickly became the streamer’s most-watched documentary film ever in the U.S.

About SNACKTIME

SNACKTIME is Philadelphia’s already beloved seven-piece band with soul, funk, punk, hip hop and rock influences. Created in Summer 2020, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square that quickly attracted huge crowds. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, support for national touring artists, and slots at major music festivals. SNACKTIME has remained on the road throughout 2024, including their largest headlining shows to date and multiple U.S. tours supporting Portugal. The Man. In describing their sound, Paste Magazine says, “combining their influences, which range from jazz to rap to rock to punk and R&B, SNACKTIME are one of the most original ensembles out there right now.” SNACKTIME recently released their debut studio EP THIS IS DANCE MUSIC, recorded and produced by GRAMMY-nominated Will Yip (Lauryn Hill, Turnstile, Bartees Strange). The band will headline Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl on New Year’s Eve and will release THIS IS DANCE MUSIC on vinyl in early January. For more information on SNACKTIME, visit www.snacktimephilly.com.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Andrew Howard ([email protected])