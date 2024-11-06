Two Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu

­­ Thursday Eastern Conference Matchup Between Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

Friday Exclusive Game Action Continues Between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Continues Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Philadelphia Flyers and Travis Konecny face the second-ranked Pacific Division Tampa Bay Lightning with their top goal scorer Nikita Kucherov at Amalie Arena.

Friday on ESPN+/Hulu, a Metropolitan Division matchup takes place between the Pittsburgh Penguins and team veteran Sidney Crosby against the Washington Capitals and their team veteran Alex Ovechkin (860 goals) who continues to inch toward breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time leading goal mark (894 goals). This will be the 70th time Crosby and Ovechkin face off against each other, both former #1 overall draft picks, adding another chapter to their legendary rivalry.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thursday, Nov. 7 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan and Arda Öcal cover top storylines from around the league. Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal Friday, Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]